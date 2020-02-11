Back

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Donations Now Accepted by Wikileaks

📰 News
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 15:25
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) becomes the latest cryptocurrency added to the anti-secrecy website called Wikileaks

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Donations Now Accepted by Wikileaks
Contents

Wikileaks, the most famous whistleblower website in the world, has started accepting Bitcoin Cash (BCH) donations. With this recent addition of Bitcoin's fork, the supporters of this controversial organization now have six cryptocurrencies to choose from.           

Must Read
Coinbase Losing Bitcoin Friends as it Suspends WikiLeaks Account and Scares Off CheapAir - READ MORE

Plenty of available cryptocurrencies

A slew of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are also available on the website. 

Wikileaks is yet to add a QR code for BCH, which would make it more convenient to make contributions to the project.    

The website also promises to announce more cryptocurrency options. 

Must Read
Bitcoin, Zcash Donations Accepted to Help Julian Assange Avoid Extradition to the US - READ MORE

A successful Bitcoin bet  

Wikileaks became one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin after the US government forced Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and other legacy companies to cut their funding in 2010. Its bet on crypto definitely paid off — the organization received a 50,000 percent return on their investment. 

After Wikileaks founder Julian Assange got arrested in April 2019, he received more than $30,000 worth of donations from Bitcoiners in days.  

#Bitcoin Cash News #Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles

Crypto Offers Bigger Opportunity to Current Generation Than Conventional Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Blasts Past $10,000, Reaches New 2020 High. Is Correction Over?

Almost $392 Mln in Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Between Unknown Wallets, Coinbase Involved