Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Staking L2 Social Network Kicks off in Testnet

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Social Network testnet designed to introduce secure and profitable crypto staking to Bitcoin-based L2 segment
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 13:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Staking L2 Social Network Kicks off in Testnet
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A novel protocol is set to address the scalability, cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability of the Bitcoin (BTC) network, ultimately unlocking the potential for decentralized social networks on Bitcoin (BTC).

Advertisement

Social Network advances staking on Bitcoin (BTC), testnet live

According to the official statement by the team of Social Network, a pioneering Bitcoin-based staking protocol, its solution has gone live in testnet. 

Social Network kicks off in testnet
Image by Social Network

The launch of Social Network’s testnet and community-centric Early Incentive Program coincides with the hotly anticipated release of the project's official whitepaper. 

As the first fully decentralized, noncustodial BTC staking protocol, it is on a mission to scale the Bitcoin ecosystem to build the infrastructure and new incentives for decentralized social networks of various types in Web3.

Having already formed partnerships with major industry players including ChainSafe, Halborn Security, Threefold, BloxRoute and LaunchNodes, Social Network is committed to offering users a secure way to stake their BTC assets and create a new form a native yield for Bitcoin holders. 

Social Network promotes itself as an open-source, fairly launched protocol with no involvement from VCs and no presale; this launch scheme is aligned with the ethos of the first generation of Bitcoiners.

Taproot Farmers mint launched to celebrate release

To commemorate the launch, Social Network is offering "Taproot Farmers," an exclusive Bitcoin Ordinals free mint, to the top testnet contributors. 

While Ordinals are known for causing significant congestion on the Bitcoin (BTC) mainnet, Social Network presents a new-gen solution to this challenge. 

Their approach effectively solves the high fees caused by increasing demand for using Bitcoin to store additional information, as seen with Bitcoin Ordinals, by connecting the Nostr decentralized social networking protocol to Bitcoin and enabling large-scale linked data storage in a decentralized manner.

#Bitcoin News #Staking
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP to Challenge Ethereum Dominance, Lead Dev Reveals How
2024/02/01 13:32
XRP to Challenge Ethereum Dominance, Lead Dev Reveals How
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin ETF Effect Finally Here: $200 Million in Four Days of Consecutive Inflows
2024/02/01 13:32
Bitcoin ETF Effect Finally Here: $200 Million in Four Days of Consecutive Inflows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retains Greed Sentiment as Price Hits Weekly Lows
2024/02/01 13:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retains Greed Sentiment as Price Hits Weekly Lows
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
The Imminent Bitcoin Halving: A 15-Year Mining Retrospective
Bracket Labs Expands Cross-Chain to Deliver Volatility Trading Product, Passage, to BNB Chain’s 1+ Million Users
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP to Challenge Ethereum Dominance, Lead Dev Reveals How
Bitcoin ETF Effect Finally Here: $200 Million in Four Days of Consecutive Inflows
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retains Greed Sentiment as Price Hits Weekly Lows
Show all