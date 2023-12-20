Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin's resurgence has sent over 43.74 million to profit
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 14:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing a dramatic rebound in its price despite the heavy volatility that is rocking it at the moment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has jumped by 1.22% in the past 24 hours to take its price to $42,926.38. The volatility has swung Bitcoin’s price from a low of $41,826.34 to a high of $42,999.72 as Bitcoin bulls attempt to breach the $43,000 resistance level.

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin ETF Approval to Be Major Bullish Catalyst, Saylor Says

Amid these broad-based price actions, an intriguing event happened on-chain - Bitcoin’s profitability hit 84.84%, sending more addresses into the money. According to data from IntoTheBlock, current metrics place addresses in the money at 43.74 million, a figure that compares to just about 5.98 million in loss and 1.83 million addresses at their break-even points.

Thus far this year, there has been a drastic shift in Bitcoin’s profitability, which dropped as low as 60% at some point. However, improved sentiment on the market and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event have proven to be a key reminder of why Bitcoin is the biggest asset in the crypto world by market capitalization.

Advertisement

Bitcoin ETF as ultimate game-changer

While the halving event is certain and will come sometime in April next year, another crucial event shaping the embrace of Bitcoin at this time is the spot ETF approval projection from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Related
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow

As predicted by many experts in the industry, the Bitcoin ETF might be the ultimate game-changer that will confirm full propulsion into the bull market cycle. Already, Wall Street is expecting a $100 billion capital inflow into the product if approved, a move that might trigger a mega run in price moving forward.

Despite its uncertainty, market players are beginning to price in the impact of spot Bitcoin ETF, hence, the jump in price seen today.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
2023/12/20 14:29
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
2023/12/20 14:29
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
2023/12/20 14:29
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Show all
Advertisement
AD