Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Profit Returns as Price Hits Two-Month High

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 20:16
    At $97.9K, Bitcoin has just reached its highest level in over two months
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Profit Returns as Price Hits Two-Month High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the prices of major cryptocurrencies turned green on Wednesday, Bitcoin has restored profits to investors who were previously in losses, according to recent data from Glassnode.

    After flashing mixed signals amid recurring market corrections, the crypto market has resumed a steady rally, pushing Bitcoin (BTC) above $97,900, the highest level seen in over two months.

    Market skepticism fades

    Amid the recent downtrend in the broader crypto market, on-chain statistics have highlighted weakening investor confidence, with many fearing the start of a new bear market.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Achieves Bipartisan Breakthrough
    Bitcoin Dominance Might Experience Major Collapse: Trader
    Bitcoin Hits $97,000 Ceiling Ahead of Fed Meeting: Details
    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch

    While major Bitcoin investors remained bullish, there were growing concerns among retail investors about the possibility of Bitcoin falling further, fostering a mix of confidence and skepticism across the board.

    Advertisement

    However, Bitcoin’s recent surge toward the $98K mark has restored optimism. As of press time, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $96,554.93, representing a 2.18% increase over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    This strong price performance has brought over 3 million previously out-of-the-money BTC back into profit, boosting investor morale.

    Short-term holders see relief

    Glassnode data further indicates a sharp reduction in unrealized losses among short-term Bitcoin holders.

    This suggests that a significant number of investors who recently entered the market are now back in the green after enduring price slumps in previous weeks.

    Article image
    Source: Glassnode 

    While the specific cause of the latest rally remains unclear, several contributing factors are likely at play, including macroeconomic influences, increased retail and institutional interest, and a broader shift toward bullish sentiment in the market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Dominance Might Experience Major Collapse: Trader
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Notably, the recovery in Bitcoin’s profitability extends beyond just short-term holders. Institutional investors have also seen improved returns as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs report renewed inflows following the BTC price resurgence.

    With momentum building, the much-anticipated $100K resistance level now appears closer than ever, bringing renewed excitement and relief to market participants.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 7, 2025 - 19:12
    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Achieves Bipartisan Breakthrough
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 7, 2025 - 18:19
    SEC's Crypto Enforcement Is 'Done,' Former Official Says
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Profit Returns as Price Hits Two-Month High
    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Achieves Bipartisan Breakthrough
    SEC's Crypto Enforcement Is 'Done,' Former Official Says
    Show all