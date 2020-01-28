Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted by Henry Ford 100 Years Ago

  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) embodies Henry Ford's vision of an energy-backed cryptocurrency, and Tone Vays believes that this is the reason it will stay

Contents

Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays has discovered a tidbit from a recent article entitled 'The Energy Standard', which clearly shows that Bitcoin (BTC), the very first cryptocurrency, was predicted about 100 years ago by prominent American industrialist Henry Ford. 

Vays believes that this is yet another reason why Bitcoin will be the only coin to survive in the future.   

EnergyStandard
image by @capriole

An energy-backed currency  

Ford proposed every country issue its own energy-backed cryptocurrency that would be able to replace gold. In such a way, it would be possible to prevent countries from going to war with each other since each of them would be able to leverage their natural resources. 

In the 1920s, there was no way to translate Ford's plan into reality because it was practically impossible to assign economic value based on energy consumption. Another problem was the establishment, whose members certainly hadn't lost their wealth. 

One coin to rule them all 

Bitcoin's status as an energy-backed currency is supposed to be the reason it will be the only cryptocurrency to stay. 

"In other words, you could only issue more energy currency if you put more energy-in, and this is exactly what Bitcoin does," the Capriole article states. 

Earlier, Vays predicted that Bitcoin dominance could reach a whopping 98 percent, which means there will be hardly any coins left to rule in the crypto kingdom. 

Bitcoin faces some pushback 

Bitcoin, which hogs more energy than Iceland, is not the most environmentally-friendly currency out there, which doesn't sit well with climate activists. Some of them go as far as claiming that those who deal in the power-hungry cryptocurrency deserve their assets to be seized. However, these critics overlook the fact that renewable energy sources power 74 percent of all crypto mining.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

XRP Tax Refunds Become Available for All American Taxpayers

  • Alex Dovbnya

    More than 141 mln US taxpayers can now receive their tax refunds in XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Tax service provider Refundo has just made an announcement about allowing its customer to receive state or federal tax refunds in XRP, Ethereum (ETH), or Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the company's press release states.    

Before the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies were added to the service, Bitcoin had been the only option for 141 million American taxpayers who wanted to dabble in crypto. Refundo introduced its CoinRT product that allows receiving taxes in BTC back in May 2019 after forming a partnership with leading crypto-oriented payment processor BitPay. 

The modus operandi of CoinRT is very simple. One has to create a unique account and prepare his or her tax returns to later e-file them with the IRS. After receiving tax refunds from the agency, CoinRT will convert them into your preferred crypto and send it directly to your designated wallet.

This level of convenience comes at a price — Refundo customers are required to pay a flat fee of $34.95.       

Roger Chinchilla, CEO at Refundo, says that this allows their customers to access refunds "in a seamless manner."

 “We love new technology and we’re always looking for opportunities to help our customers get access to their tax refund in a seamless manner and however they see fit,” she said in a statement. 

In the future, Refundo plans to introduce support for additional cryptocurrencies.  

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

