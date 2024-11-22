    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run: Here Are Two Major Scenarios

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    You won't believe these two parabolic bull run scenarios for Bitcoin (BTC) by CryptoQuant's founder, but here we are
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 11:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run: Here Are Two Major Scenarios
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent crypto analyst and CEO of CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju recently shared an interesting perspective on the price movement of Bitcoin (BTC). As the price of Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange platform, many began to discuss where the ceiling is for the price of the market's largest cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    Peter Schiff Reveals Who Pumped Bitcoin (BTC) to $99,180
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 09:31
    Peter Schiff Reveals Who Pumped Bitcoin (BTC) to $99,180
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Ju presented a chart in which he showed several patterns of Bitcoin price development from 2017, 2020 and the more recent past. As can be seen on the chart, according to Ki Young Ju, two possible scenarios emerge. The first is that the Bitcoin price might follow the 2017 pattern, in which case the all-time high for BTC will be $1.15 million, which is another 1,050% run from the current price.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin up 500% Since Historic Crash Below $16,000 Two Years Ago
    Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Debt Offering

    Another option is that the Bitcoin price might follow the 2020 pattern. In this case, the next historical high for the major cryptocurrency will be at $262,000 per BTC. This top implies a scenario of another 160% run from the current level. 

    Advertisement

    Trillions for Bitcoin (BTC)

    In Ki Young Ju's view, these scenarios come as a parabolic bull run for the cryptocurrency, and based on this, the projected market capitalization of Bitcoin will vary from $22.76 trillion at the highest possible mark to $5.18 trillion at the lowest.

    Both scenarios will immediately make BTC one of the most expensive assets, with the possibility of surpassing even gold, whose market capitalization is currently estimated at $18.125 trillion.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 09:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin heads into this potential parabolic bull run, we are asking ourselves some big questions, like how realistic is this projected growth, or could any external economic factors or black swans affect Bitcoin's trajectory?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 11:27
    Bitcoin up 500% Since Historic Crash Below $16,000 Two Years Ago
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 11:18
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Takes Profit After Eight Years
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    SilentSwap Introduces Privacy-Focused DEX Aggregator on Secret Network
    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run: Here Are Two Major Scenarios
    Bitcoin up 500% Since Historic Crash Below $16,000 Two Years Ago
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Takes Profit After Eight Years
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD