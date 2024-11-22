Peter Schiff Reveals Who Pumped Bitcoin (BTC) to $99,180

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Schiff, a vocal opponent of Bitcoin and supporter of gold, has shared his thoughts on the cryptocurrency's recent explosive surge to $99,180. According to Schiff, the publicly traded company, MicroStrategy, which is well known for its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, is the main buyer behind the current Bitcoin pump.

Schiff cited the most recent financial move made by MicroStrategy, which involved raising $3 billion through convertible debt in order to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. He proposed that the current surge in Bitcoin might have been fueled by this infusion of liquidity into the market. Schiff cautions that the game will end when MicroStrategy runs out of suckers willing to buy its overpriced shares and lend it money.

Schiff has frequently attacked Bitcoin, referring to it as a speculative bubble, but his comments also show how institutional players like MicroStrategy influence the price dynamics of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has long been associated with MicroStrategy's corporate identity. The company has raised billions of dollars through debt offerings to strengthen its cryptocurrency portfolio and uses Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.

Advertisement

The recent spike in the price of Bitcoin, which reached a high of $99,180, represents a critical turning point in the asset's recovery from its protracted bear market. Bitcoin has been continuously rising on the chart, surpassing significant resistance levels at $70,000, $85,000 and now $99,000. Strong bullish momentum is evident in the exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the 50-day EMA sitting comfortably above the 100- and 200-day lines. The RSI may be about to pull back as it has entered overbought territory at 82.

Trading volumes are still high, though, which lends credence to the notion that institutional and retail buyers are strongly supporting the rally. Schiff's criticism draws attention to a possible danger — organizations such as MicroStrategy's reliance on leveraged buying. Bitcoin may experience severe volatility if institutional demand declines or if the macroeconomic environment changes.

Although the rally in Bitcoin seems to be holding up for the time being, Schiff's cautions serve as a reminder of the intricate dynamics at work in this momentous price shift. It is unclear if Bitcoin will be able to maintain its increase above $100,000.