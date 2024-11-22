    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rocket Fuel Pattern Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Fundamental Shift at $100,000, Solana's (SOL) Road to $300 Continues

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market feeling reassured as we are seeing numerous signs of potential continuation popping around
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rocket Fuel Pattern Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Fundamental Shift at $100,000, Solana's (SOL) Road to $300 Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The triangle pattern formation that Shiba Inu is currently showing on its daily chart may pave the way for noteworthy price action. In the case of SHIB, triangle patterns frequently signal a period of consolidation prior to a clear market move, which may provide the groundwork for a robust upward rally. 

    Shiba Inu, which is currently trading at about $0.00002526, is moving inside the triangle's boundaries, with lower highs and higher lows forming a distinctive shape. According to the pattern, the asset is gaining steam in preparation for its next significant move. An indication of bullishness for the token would be a breakout from this formation, especially to the upside. The crucial resistance level to keep an eye on for a possible breakout is approximately $0.00002700.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB may move toward its most recent high of $0.00003100 if it closes successfully above this level. Support levels at $0.00002233 and $0.00001971, which have traditionally served as a safety net during pullbacks, are located on the downside. SHIB's trading volume has decreased throughout the consolidation which is a common feature of triangle patterns. However, since volume frequently spikes during such events, this could indicate that a breakout is about to occur.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rocket Fuel Pattern Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Fundamental Shift at $100,000, Solana's (SOL) Road to $300 Continues
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Gensler’s Resignation
    Breaking: SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He’s Stepping Down
    Novogratz: “Bitcoin Nearing $100K Is Just the Start”

    Since SHIB is currently in a neutral zone with room for upward movement without being overbought, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is at 61. A strong bullish run could be triggered by a breakout above the triangle's upper trendline, which might enable SHIB to retest and surpass its most recent highs. However, if the lower trendline is broken, there may be a retracement toward the previously indicated support levels.

    Advertisement

    Epochal Bitcoin level

    As Bitcoin approaches $100,000, it is about to reach a significant milestone. This technical and psychological level is more than just a figure; it could pave the way for a complete recovery on the cryptocurrency market and represents a possible long-term change in market sentiment.

    Currently trading close to $97,300, Bitcoin has demonstrated significant bullish momentum in recent weeks. Strong buying pressure and rising market confidence have helped the asset break through important resistance levels such as $72,000 and $82,000. Even though the RSI shows overbought conditions at 80.67, the rally has not slowed, as the volume is still rising, indicating high market participation. 

    Related
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Seven Days, What's Happening?
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 14:23
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Seven Days, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Bitcoin has been on an upward trajectory since breaking out of the descending channel earlier this year. The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is comfortably above the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming the strength of the current trend. The EMAs are aligned in a bullish configuration.

    Achieving $100,000 would not only mark a new peak but also a significant change in the way that people view Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. A larger adoption cycle and a new wave of institutional interest could result from such a move. This level is frequently thought of as a psychological barrier that could lead to even higher price targets if it is broken. 

    Solana aims high

    With a steady increase over the last month, Solana is currently trading at about $245. The asset broke through important resistance levels at $175 and $200, and it has risen sharply from the $150 range. 

    With the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) sitting significantly above the 100- and 200-day EMAs, the EMAs continue to indicate bullish momentum and persistent market strength. A possible cooling-off period may be indicated by the RSIs hovering in the overbought zone at 74.42. However, fueled by high trading volumes that suggest active market participation, Solana has proven resilient in sustaining its bullish trajectory. Since the asset is getting close to crucial psychological and technical levels, a retracement is still possible despite the optimism.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    It would consolidate gains and give new buyers a chance to enter the market if there were a healthy pullback to support zones around $210 or $180. Whether Solana can continue to climb or experience brief setbacks will depend on these levels. If Solana keeps up its current rate, it will reach the $300 milestone. 

    Strong volume above $250 could serve as a launching pad for additional gains. Investors should monitor Bitcoin's performance and the state of the market more broadly, though, as these factors may have a significant impact on Solana's future.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 19:54
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Gensler’s Resignation
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 18:03
    Breaking: SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He’s Stepping Down
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SilentSwap Introduces Privacy-Focused DEX Aggregator on Secret Network
    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rocket Fuel Pattern Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Fundamental Shift at $100,000, Solana's (SOL) Road to $300 Continues
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Gensler’s Resignation
    Breaking: SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He’s Stepping Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD