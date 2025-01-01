Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Support: 2025 to Begin With Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Level, XRP Struggles to Hold Above $2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's price performance as 2024 comes to an end worries investors. At the 50 EMA, a level essential to sustaining bullish momentum, Bitcoin has lost its main support. This break signals a substantial change in market sentiment and raises the prospect of additional declines as 2025 gets underway.

A bearish signal, the 50 EMA's loss could lead to more selling pressure, particularly if traders expect the downtrend to continue. The 200 EMA, which is around $76,160, and the psychological level, which is at $85,457, are the next important support levels. Even more severe drops may occur in the first quarter of 2025 if Bitcoin is unable to stabilize at these levels.

Recent trading session volume profiles point to waning market activity, which makes Bitcoin even more vulnerable. A recovery to retest the 50 EMA appears unlikely in the near future in the absence of strong buying pressure. Nonetheless, it might indicate a brief recovery and reestablish some market confidence if bulls are able to push Bitcoin back above the 50 EMA in the upcoming days.

Bearish momentum may not yet be exhausted, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is trending lower while remaining in the neutral zone. Given the current lack of robust institutional or retail demand, the outlook is still cautious. The climate for Bitcoin is going to be difficult in 2025.

A strong catalyst is required by the market to prevent further losses, which could include technical recovery above critical levels such as $96,472, macroeconomic changes or renewed institutional interest.

Shiba Inu touches crucial level

Shiba Inu has touched the 200 EMA, which is regarded as a significant support threshold, marking a turning point in its market performance. Although support levels are usually seen as chances for a rebound, it is alarming when the 200 EMA is reached in this situation. Assets falling to this level in the past have frequently indicated a change in momentum and the possibility of a more severe correction.

SHIB has performed poorly at the end of 2024, and bulls are having trouble regaining control. The move to the 200 EMA suggests that SHIB is vulnerable due to a protracted period of weak demand and selling pressure. A recovery from this level is feasible, but it will take significant buying pressure and fresh market interest to offset the pessimistic outlook.

Declining activity in volume profiles emphasizes traders' lack of confidence even more. It is possible that the asset is nearing exhaustion because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also fallen into oversold territory. However, a reversal is not always assured by oversold conditions, particularly when the overall market environment is still unclear.

Psychological zones around $0.000020 and $0.000018 will be the next levels to keep an eye on if SHIB is unable to maintain the 200 EMA as support. A collapse beneath these levels might hasten losses and send SHIB into a bearish trend that might take over in early 2025. Right now, the 200 EMA is the center of attention.

Although there is some hope for stabilization, the overall technical picture indicates that SHIB is treading carefully. Although the road ahead is still difficult, bulls must swiftly regain higher levels to stop further deterioration.

XRP struggling

Due to a combination of investor hesitancy and waning momentum from its most recent bull run, XRP is struggling with the crucial $2 support level as 2024 draws to a close. With its current price hovering around $2.03, XRP has not been able to recover above this psychological barrier, suggesting that market sentiment may be changing as the new year draws near.

The $2 mark has served as a pivotal point in XRP's performance, particularly after its spectacular surge earlier this year. But the asset's current inability to maintain this level begs the question of whether the momentum will pick back up in 2025. It looks like XRP is getting close to a critical point as the RSI and declining volume indicate more bearish pressure.

XRP is approaching its 50 EMA, the first significant support level since the start of its enormous rally, according to the technical picture. Historically, the 50 EMA has been a crucial level for XRP, frequently dictating whether the asset recovers or becomes vulnerable to prolonged corrections. Bulls might become more optimistic if this level is successfully defended, but a breakdown could lead to a more significant retracement toward $1.80 or even $1.50.

At this time, the trajectory of XRP will be greatly influenced by the state of the market as a whole and investor sentiment. Although there is struggle in the current price action, traders should pay close attention because of the 50 EMA's proximity. If market conditions improve, a recovery from this level might pave the way for a new rally in early 2025.

As the year begins, it will be important to keep an eye on XRP's performance around $2 and how it interacts with the 50 EMA. The year 2025 is expected to be a crucial year for XRP regardless of whether it regains momentum or encounters new difficulties.