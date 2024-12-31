Advertisement
    XRP Ready in 2025: Funding Rates Data

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP might see more chances for recovery as funding rates open possibility for retracement
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 0:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Given that XRP's funding rates have dropped, there may be a bullish opportunity for the asset. Extremely low funding rates historically signal oversold conditions, which raise the possibility that market sentiment will turn around and lead to a recovery. As it tries to hold onto important support levels, XRP is currently trading weakly at about $2. With the 26 EMA broken, the price is edging closer to the next support level, which is at $1.89.

    The performance of the asset in the future is not affected by this breach, but it is concerning. At about $1.47, the 50 EMA is still well below the price and might act as a more robust support zone if there is a large decline, supporting rate data points to a possible reversal. Bearish positions are frequently over-represented due to low funding rates, which fosters a short squeeze. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP may quickly recover toward its prior resistance at $2.20 or even higher if bullish momentum resumes. XRP's primary shortcoming is its incapacity to generate steady upward momentum. Due to low trading volume and low investor confidence, the market is generally hesitant, which is reflected in this lack of traction.

    Funding rates' indication of oversold conditions, however, might draw buyers and present a window for a recovery. On the other hand, XRP's strength is its strong track record of reversals brought on by funding rate bottoms. XRP may regain its footing and possibly retest the $2.50 level in the medium term if this trend continues.

    Funding rate data shows that a reversal may be imminent despite XRP's lack of volume and waning support. Investors ought to pay close attention to the $1.89 support level. It may be easier for the price to rise in the upcoming weeks if XRP maintains this level and funding rates keep indicating a change.

