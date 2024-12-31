Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is taking another step forward with the announcement of Meme Mania & The 36 Chambers of Tech. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead spokesperson for the popular cryptocurrency, revealed that this limited-edition podcast will debut inside SHIB: The Metaverse.

The podcast is not just another update. It is a way to look back on how the Shiba Inu project started, where it is now, and what lies ahead. Designed to inform and entertain, the podcast will also be available on YouTube and Spotify for those who prefer more familiar platforms.

SHIB: The Metaverse, where the event will premiere, is an ambitious project developed by the Shiba Inu community. It is a digital space that lets users create, connect and own virtual land. Purchases can be made using SHIB or Ethereum (ETH), and landowners can customize their spaces and avatars to make their mark in this shared virtual world.

Enough said. Actually,...a lot to say. #shibarmy The World Premier of Meme Mania & The 36 Chambers of Tech will be inside SHIB THE MV! LFG. pic.twitter.com/wpeFSGC4S8 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 30, 2024

The project has been in the works since 2021, with an initial version recently made available. While it is not clear if this is the final design, it is a major milestone for a concept that has been long anticipated by the SHIB community.

By choosing SHIB: The Metaverse as the launchpad for Meme Mania & The 36 Chambers of Tech, the team brings attention to the platform’s capabilities and potential. For the Shiba Inu community, this event offers a chance to engage with the project in a new way.