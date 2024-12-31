Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    SHIB: The Metaverse to receive limited edition exclusive, announces Shiba Inu lead
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse
    Cover image via U.Today
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is taking another step forward with the announcement of Meme Mania & The 36 Chambers of Tech. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead spokesperson for the popular cryptocurrency, revealed that this limited-edition podcast will debut inside SHIB: The Metaverse.

    The podcast is not just another update. It is a way to look back on how the Shiba Inu project started, where it is now, and what lies ahead. Designed to inform and entertain, the podcast will also be available on YouTube and Spotify for those who prefer more familiar platforms.

    SHIB: The Metaverse, where the event will premiere, is an ambitious project developed by the Shiba Inu community. It is a digital space that lets users create, connect and own virtual land. Purchases can be made using SHIB or Ethereum (ETH), and landowners can customize their spaces and avatars to make their mark in this shared virtual world.

    The project has been in the works since 2021, with an initial version recently made available. While it is not clear if this is the final design, it is a major milestone for a concept that has been long anticipated by the SHIB community.

    By choosing SHIB: The Metaverse as the launchpad for Meme Mania & The 36 Chambers of Tech, the team brings attention to the platform’s capabilities and potential. For the Shiba Inu community, this event offers a chance to engage with the project in a new way.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

