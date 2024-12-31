Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Metric Surges 40%, Potential Rally Trigger

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP on its way to potential recovery as on-chain metrics are showing some strength
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 12:16
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Metric Surges 40%, Potential Rally Trigger
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the year comes to a close, investors have been paying close attention to XRP, and with good reason. The average number of transactions per ledger, a crucial on-chain indicator, has increased significantly and steadily during the month of December. This suggests that the network is experiencing strong activity, which frequently precedes significant price movements

    Advertisement

    With 2025 approaching, XRP appears to be in a strong position for expansion. XRP is in a crucial position right now, trading at about $2.07. As it has consolidated within a range, it indicates the possibility of a big breakout, and its price has remained comparatively stable. The level to watch right now is the 50 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) at $1.199. This moving average marks the first significant support that XRP has encountered since the beginning of its incredible surge earlier this year. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bearish sentiment might be sparked by a breach below this level, but the robust transactional activity suggests resilience. The key going forward will be XRP's capacity to return to the $2.15 resistance level. A rally toward $2.50 or higher may be possible if this level is broken. However, if sellers force XRP below $1.92, the 100 EMA aligns at $1.48, which is the next important support. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk’s X Call
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz
    Binance’s CZ Doesn’t Know What Next Big Thing in Crypto Is
    Solana (SOL) to Explode in 2025? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Between Two Milestones, Mini Ethereum (ETH) Bullrun Begins

    Related
    Top Angel Investor Takes Dig at MicroStrategy as Stock Plunges 8%
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 08:07
    Top Angel Investor Takes Dig at MicroStrategy as Stock Plunges 8%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    In addition to demonstrating interest in XRP, the rise in network activity also suggests possible institutional or significant investor involvement. XRP may be laying the groundwork for a 40% or greater increase if this momentum continues into the new year. In 2025, investors in XRP should closely monitor transactional metrics with resistance at $2.15 and key support at $1.92. With its strategic price levels and increased activity, XRP is well positioned to see significant gains in the months ahead.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 11:25
    'The Fire Rises': Cardano Founder Lists Major Focus Areas for 2025
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Metric Surges 40%, Potential Rally Trigger
    Shiba Inu Lead Unveils Limited Edition Surprise for SHIB: The Metaverse
    'The Fire Rises': Cardano Founder Lists Major Focus Areas for 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD