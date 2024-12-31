XRP Metric Surges 40%, Potential Rally Trigger

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the year comes to a close, investors have been paying close attention to XRP, and with good reason. The average number of transactions per ledger, a crucial on-chain indicator, has increased significantly and steadily during the month of December. This suggests that the network is experiencing strong activity, which frequently precedes significant price movements.

With 2025 approaching, XRP appears to be in a strong position for expansion. XRP is in a crucial position right now, trading at about $2.07. As it has consolidated within a range, it indicates the possibility of a big breakout, and its price has remained comparatively stable. The level to watch right now is the 50 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) at $1.199. This moving average marks the first significant support that XRP has encountered since the beginning of its incredible surge earlier this year.

Bearish sentiment might be sparked by a breach below this level, but the robust transactional activity suggests resilience. The key going forward will be XRP's capacity to return to the $2.15 resistance level. A rally toward $2.50 or higher may be possible if this level is broken. However, if sellers force XRP below $1.92, the 100 EMA aligns at $1.48, which is the next important support.

In addition to demonstrating interest in XRP, the rise in network activity also suggests possible institutional or significant investor involvement. XRP may be laying the groundwork for a 40% or greater increase if this momentum continues into the new year. In 2025, investors in XRP should closely monitor transactional metrics with resistance at $2.15 and key support at $1.92. With its strategic price levels and increased activity, XRP is well positioned to see significant gains in the months ahead.