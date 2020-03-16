Back
Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 15:21
  • Alex Dovbnya

    There is no place to hide when the color green is now out of favor, according to trading legend Peter Brandt

Are you still looking for the safe-haven asset that could protect your savings during another economic crisis? This is a very challenging task since both Bitcoin (BTC) and gold are tanking hard right now, and, according to trading veteran Peter Brandt, things are not going to change during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Forget Bitcoin: Investors Frantically Selling Everything, Even Gold: Here’s Why - READ MORE

Green is out of favor

In his tweet, Brandt noted that even Europe's carbon emission allowances are now in a bear market. The European Union allows companies to receive or buy EUA permits for every tone of emitted CO2, but preserving the environment doesn't seem to be the main priority anymore.   

Brandt quipped that investors don't care about hugging trees when all markets, including BTC and gold, are in the midst of a severe rout. The latter tanked by more than five percent throughout the day before winning back the $1,500 level. 

A quick look at practically any chart will show that green is out of favor as of now. 

It’s Crazy Bitcoin (BTC) Is Down So Little: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

Bitcoin can crash to zero

After a quick 10 percent rally that was driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, Bitcoin resumed its downtrend, plunging to an intraday low of $4,435. The leading cryptocurrency remains in quite a predicament after enduring its biggest flash-crash in seven years on March 12. 

While investors are catching knives in search of the bottom of this correction, Brandt didn't rule out that BTC could ultimately go to zero. This almost became a very real possibility on the black Thursday due to a string of BitMEX liquidations.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

Crypto Expert Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Are 'Formidable' Collateral Economies - READ MORE

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom - READ MORE

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

