U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 17:39
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The gold (XAU) price falls to its 2020 low as the asset's market cap erases nearly $800 bln

Bitcoin's forty percent plunge that took place on March 12 has put an irreparable dent in its safe-haven status. However, gold, which is traditionally treated as a store of value, is sinking as well.

The price of the $8 trln yellow metal has shrunk over ten percent in just a few days. This means that it has just erased approximately eight market caps of its digital alternative. 

Gold endures a painful sell-off

After starting 2020 on a high note, gold has recently plunged to its new low of $1,504. At the time of writing, the price of spot gold is down more than four percent, and March 13 is on track to become one of the worst days for the asset as the bears are taking control over what is supposed to be a bull trend. 

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Europe Pacific Capital, attributes this sell-off to rising bold yields that strengthened the U.S. dollar index.      

Meanwhile, Kitco's chief analyst Jim Wyckoff also thinks that slide is linked to today's stock market rally.   

Will cash continue its reign? 

Earlier today, trader Henrik Zeberg warned that a Bitcoin-like sell-off could happen to gold as well. Zeberg believes that both of these assets will crash due to deflation, and cash will remain the king. 

BlockTowerCapital CTO Ari Paul, however, is certain that the BTC price could experience a delayed rally during the looming economic recession just like gold did back in 2008. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

