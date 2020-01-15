BTC
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC), China, and XRP: Major Crypto Market Milestones of 2019 in One Report

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    CoinGecko shares with U.Today its 2019 report, summarizing the performance of Bitcoin compared to other coins, as well as biggest milestones of the crypto market in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

As we are well into 2020 now, it is good to review the way Bitcoin and some other digital assets performed last year. In its latest report, Coingecko analyses various milestones achieved by the crypto industry in 2019 and looks at overall Bitcoin appreciation compared to other crypto coins and traditional assets.

Bitcoin outperforms top crypto and traditional assets

As per the report, among the top five cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin demonstrated the best performance rate and showed +95% gains by the end of December.

XRP proved to be the worst-performing asset, losing 45 percent throughout the year. Both Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash added about 40 percent.

The total crypto market capitalization increase proved to be 44.1 percent.

Despite its high volatility, the report continues, and trading in the range between $3,500 and $13,000, Bitcoin posted an appreciation of around 95 percent year-on-year. In 2019, BTC outperformed such major traditional assets as S&P 500 (which added 29 percent), gold (it showed a 19-percent rise) and silver (put up 16-percent gains).

Bitcoin pumps on China’s blockchain embracement

Throughout the year, the Bitcoin price spiked mainly on the news. A significant price surge was observed after a statement from the Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping – in his official statement on TV he said that blockchain was crucial for China’s further technological development and future leadership.

Xi Jinping stated that China would be embracing blockchain and promised benefits to all China-based blockchain companies. However, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as crypto trading, remained forbidden.

Prior to that, in 2018, the BTC price dropped 73 percent and the community called that hard period ‘the crypto winter’.

Market dominance in 2019

Last year, Bitcoin was a leader in market dominance as it demonstrated a surge from 56.3 percent to 71.5 percent among the biggest 30 digital coins.

On the same line of top crypto assets, XRP lost 7.9 percent of its market dominance and dropped to 4.6%. After XRP, next was Ethereum – it lost 4.3 percent of its dominance, falling from 12.0 percent to 7.7 percent.

Next were other cryptocurrencies – from the top 8 to top 30. Their market dominance, overall, fell from about 11 percent to 7.9 percent.

Tether’s USDT began the year in position 6 on CoinMarketCap and by the end of December it captured position 4. This happened thanks to a large supply increase, as well as other digital assets losing their value.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

OTC Brokers Help Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Cash Out Their Coins: Chainalysis

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    OTC brokers and exchanges helped criminals to cash out $2.8 bln worth of $BTC in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has revealed that about $2.8 bln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) obtained by criminals was cashed out in 2019 with the help of over-the-counter (OTC) brokers. This is certainly some startling statistics for law enforcement agencies around the globe that are vying to clamp down on crypto-related money laundering.     

Notably, Binance and Huobi are responsible for processing more than half of all illicit transactions. 

Binance, Huobi
image by chainalysis.com 

OTC desks serve as an important intermediary 

OTC brokers come in handy because of their high-volume supply, allowing customers to buy or sell large amounts of crypto. In fact, according to some estimates, centralized exchanges are responsible for only a fraction of the total trading volume but it's pretty much impossible to estimate how many coins are changing hands over the counter.         

While there are plenty of legitimate OTC desks that are operated by such high-profile exchanges like Сoinbase and Kraken, this market niche is also filled with plenty of bad actors who take advantage of relatively loose regulations.   

Those OTC brokers that facilitate illegal activities are collectively named a "Rogue 100" group. They control a pool of Bitcoin wallets and offer criminals an easy way to convert their ill-gotten coins. 

"The Rogue 100 are extremely active traders and have a huge impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They’ve received steadily increasing amounts of cryptocurrency each month since late 2017, but their activity skyrocketed this year."   

The firm adds that Rogue 100 could be responsible for one percent of all Bitcoin activity.    

OTC brokers
image by chainalysis.com

Binance and Huobi offer a helping hand   

Chainalysis has estimated that 70 percent of all brokers operate on Singapore-based centralized exchange Huobi. Less important players outside of crypto also rely on Binance, the biggest exchange by trading volume, for turning Bitcoin into cash. 

It's important to note that the Rogue 100 group doesn't necessarily cover the whole scope of illicit transactions that are happening on Binance and Huobi.     

"We think it’s extremely likely that some percentage of the other highly-active Binance and Huobi accounts taking in illicit funds also belong to corrupt OTC brokers we’ve yet to identify." 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

