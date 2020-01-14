BTC
Update: Bitcoin SV (BSV) Flips Bitcoin Cash (BCH) After Reaching New All-Time High

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin SV (BSV) continues its streak of impressive gains that allowed it to finally flip Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to CoinStats data, the Bitcoin SV (BSV) price reached a new all-time high of $442 after surging by more than 100 percent over the last 24 hours. As of now, it is the fifth biggest cryptocurrency by market cap after surpassing Tether (USDT).

Bitcoin SV
image by coinstats.app

Bitcoin SV explodes by more than 100 percent      

The BSV fork was created as a result of a bitter civil war in the Bitcoin Cash community back in November 2018. The coin gained notoriety due to numerous scandals that involve its number one backer Craig Wright who claims to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV got delisted from some exchanges in 2019, including Binance and Kraken, due to numerous legal threats of the nChain chief.      

BSV started 2020 on a high note by smashing its previous all-time high of $239 on Jan. 14. However, after its enormous growth over the last week, the cryptocurrency needs to surge by 270 percent more in order to reach Wright's 2019 target of $1,200.    

Bitcoin Cash lags behind Bitcoin SV  

After its miraculous performance, BSV made history and managed to flip its rivaling fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) which was also up by more than 30 percent on the day. BCH needs to add $400 mln to its market cap in order to win back its fourth place. The fact that both of these cryptocurrencies are currently trading neck-and-neck is already historic.

Bitcoin SV and Bitcoin Cash
image by coinstats.app

Who is behind this massive growth?

An outside observer who is not familiar with the murky world of altcoins will be caught aghast by such massive gains. Even seasoned traders and analysts are also trying to wrap their heads around BSV's gargantuan moves.

One analyst explains that the recent price pump was driven exclusively by Asian traders. Western cryptocurrency exchanges are refusing to touch it. The presumed existence of the third Tulip Trust might be also a key factor behind the BSV rally. On Feb. 3, Wright will have to tell the judge whether a "mysterious" bonded courier delivered his private keys.  

As reported by U.Today, BSV managed to print a similar price increase on May 30, 2019, due to fake news from China.    

#Bitcoin SV Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Can Reclaim $0.33 If Bulls Hold Current Level for a Week: Crypto Trader

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    After the recent XRP rally, the coin is testing the $0.23 spot and a crypto trader predicts that if the bulls can hold here for another week, the price may surge to $0.33

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has finally broken out of its lows and recovered to the $0.23 spot after months of staying in the red, which seemed like an eternity to XRP investors.

Now, crypto traders say that XRP is likely to break higher today and if the bulls manage to prevent a correction, the coin may well reach the $0.33 level in about a week.

‘XRP can reclaim $0.33 level’

The trader who uses the nickname ‘Joker’ tweets that sellers are locking in their profits at the moment by getting rid of their XRP. The coin’s price initially rallied to the $0.24 mark but later on it rolled back a little.

If the bulls manage to hold the price in the current $0.23 area, then in a week XRP has high chances of surging towards $0.33 – another milestone that the community longs for XRP to regain.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

‘XRP very likely to break up today’

Crypto trader @HaraldoXRP states that XRP overcame the 6-month RSI on Tuesday and thus broke out of the downward trend that had lasted for half-a-year. He is bullish and writes that the XRP price may even break higher later today.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

‘Ripple’s legal case could be solved in months’

Today, on January 15, the final court hearing on the Ripple case is to take place and the community expects to find out whether XRP will be classified as a security or the case against Ripple will be dismissed.

However, Jake Chervinsky, a lawyer from Compound, has tweeted that the results of today’s hearing will be announced weeks or even months later.

On Wednesday, he writes, there will be an oral argument on Ripple’s motion to dismiss (MTD) the case against it. But such MTDs, the lawyer continues, normally take weeks or months to resolve. He states:

“We likely won't learn anything new.”

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

