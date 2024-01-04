Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run in Cards, Here's How Exchange Services Are Meeting It

article image
Vladislav Sopov
New-gen crypto-to-fiat exchange Paybis advances its tooling ahead of coming bullish rally of Bitcoin (BTC)
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 11:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com
As the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins are growing, the pressure on exchange services is growing. Here’s how the platforms are addressing ever-increasing traffic and new requirements. 

Bitcoin (BTC) bull market accelerating: New challenges for exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is up by over 175% since January, 2023. Some of the largest altcoins are demonstrating even more impressive gains. As a result, the number of active accounts as well as transaction count surged by 2x-3x.

While being net positive for the cryptocurrency segment, such a rapid increase of blockchain activity results in surging pressure on Web3 infrastructure, blockchains themselves and exchange services.

Racing toward the most overheated phases of a bull rally, highly reputable cryptocurrencies are enhancing their infrastructure and range of services in order to meet a new generation of investors locked and loaded. When prices are rocketing, all categories of clients are interested in fast cross-asset conversion, a wide scope of assets supported, reliable 24/7 support and streamlined crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramps.

Veteran cryptocurrency exchange Paybis attempts to address all the challenges of the bull market, offering a high-performance crypto-to-fiat conversion platform with a clear interface, multiple payment methods for fiat users and a stellar reputation in various regions across the globe.

Paybis enhances services offered to clients

As of late Q4, 2023, Paybis offers secure exchange between cryptocurrencies and major global fiat currencies. With Paybis, users can seamlessly buy Bitcoin (BTC) with Euro, United States Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Great Britain Pound, Swiss Franc and dozens of other currencies from Asia, and LatAm. 

paybis
Image by Paybis

Besides Bitcoin (BTC), Paybis supports an amazing stack of altcoins - the largest smart contracts platform Ethereum (ETH), top Bitcoin forks, Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), trending meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), prominent DeFi tokens Aave (AAVE), Sushi (SUSHI) and Uniswap (UNI), new-gen AI cryptocurrencies Fetch.AI (FET), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and so on. In total, over 50 various cryptocurrencies are supported.

Then, to ensure frictionless value transfer, the platform added plenty of fiat top-up methods. Paybis supports payments from credit cards, bank transfers (wire payments) from accounts in certain jurisdictions, transfers from Skrill, Giropay, AstroPay and Neteller digital payments processors.

The platform ensures global coverage of 180+ countries and 48 U.S. states. In the U.S. it is registered as a Money Service Business in the FinCEN Department of the Treasury under MSB registration number 31000224635628. Alongside that, the team obtained a VASP license to operate in the EU region in a fully compliant way. Despite draconic regulation on crypto, EU countries remain of paramount importance for global Web3 adoption.

In recent months, Paybis team was busy heavily investing in tech development and compliance of its services. Namely, it successfully activated cutting-edge AI-backed anti-fraud software to prevent user assets from ending in the wrong hands. Its strong and experienced compliance team laser-focused on preserving security, along with 100+ dedicated specialists able to cover the sustainability of operations.

Newbie-friendly crypto-to-fiat conversion platform

From the onset of its operations in 2016, the exchange prioritized maximum user-friendliness and streamlined UX/UI to cater to the needs of various groups of clients. As such, in 2024, you can buy BTC with USD in literally three steps after registering an account on Paybis.

Traders can conduct operations on their smartphones as Paybis created convenient applications available in the Google Play and App Store. 

The platform and its applications gained popularity among traders all over the world: with over $2 billion processed, the exchange received 4.2 out of 5 on TrustScore based on an enormous 19,896 reviews from real traders.

Besides B2C customers,  Paybis offers digital asset solutions for institutions. Its white-label offering allows third-party websites to activate their own fiat on- and off-ramps. For mobile application developers and marketers, Paybis released MobSDK, a powerful software development kit with a focus on cross-platform smartphone applications.

As such, Paybis established itself as a reliable, secure, and newbie-friendly platform for BTC and altcoin purchasing with fiat available in various regions.

#Paybis
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

