Bitcoin (BTC) 30% Pump Will Break All-Time High: Here's Potential Date

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin might reach all-time high sooner than anticipated
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 11:54
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Bitcoin is on the brink of a historic moment, with price action hinting at an impending breakthrough that could set new standards for the original cryptocurrency. With the upcoming approval of a Bitcoin ETF, market sentiment is bullish, and there is a possibility of a price surge.

Market makers, having taken a step back, have primed the market for a dramatic move; the announcement of the Bitcoin ETF in the following week could catalyze a wick above the all-time high with just a few outsized orders.

https://www.tradingview.com/
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

The technical analysis of the Bitcoin chart reveals a poised asset, with local resistance being tested and support levels holding firm. A glance at the chart indicates that the 50-day moving average is well below the current price, acting as a strong support level, with the 200-day MA tracing an even steeper ascent, further bolstering the bullish setup. The current price hovers near a critical resistance level, and a convincing break above this level could signal the start of a significant rally.

The potential for a short squeeze is high, given the number of open positions betting against BTC. If these shorts start to close en masse — either through traders taking profits or being forced out by stop losses — a massive rally could ensue, pushing prices toward psychological levels of $50,000, $55,000 and $60,000. These round numbers often act as mental barriers for traders and could serve as interim points of resistance; however, once broken, the pathway to higher levels seems clear.

Furthermore, the volume profile suggests that there has been considerable accumulation in the current range, which supports the idea of a strong foundation for upward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending in the neutral zone, indicating that there is room for growth before the asset becomes technically overbought.

#Bitcoin
