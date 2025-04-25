Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Was Never Coupled With Anything: Max Keiser

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 13:53
    Bitcoin expert Keiser dismisses popular BTC-correlation narrative
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Was Never Coupled With Anything: Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, prominent financial journalist and currently the advisor to El Salvador’s president on all things Bitcoin, has taken to social media platform X to oppose a popular narrative among traders and strategists that Bitcoin is routinely coupled with tech stocks.

    "Bitcoin was never coupled with anything" 

    Keiser has commented on a tweet that featured an excerpt from an interview with the CEO of the Ritholtz Wealth Management company Josh Brown, who stated that “over the last week or [two] it decoupled from the Nasdaq,” meaning Bitcoin.

    Keiser, who is a vocal Bitcoin maximalist, reacted to that, stating that Bitcoin has always been following “its own vector”: “Bitcoin was never coupled with anything,” he said, adding his favorite refrain: “Everything goes to zero against Bitcoin.” He has recently resumed sharing his ultra-bullish prediction that Bitcoin is headed for $220,000.

    HOT Stories
    Swiss National Bank Head Rejects Bitcoin
    Strategy and Saylor Follower Announces New Bitcoin Purchase
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Topping $95,000 with 3 Key Bullish Words
    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: 'We Will Defend Our Devs'

    One of the experts who has been vocal about Bitcoin’s correlation with the tech Nasdaq index has been the senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone. He believes that Bitcoin is about to crash, similarly to the Nasdaq in 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst.

    Related
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF to Become World's Largest, Predicts Strategy CEO
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 08:47
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF to Become World's Largest, Predicts Strategy CEO
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Bitcoin touches $95,000

    Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged to top the $95,000 level today amid the recent development. One of those developments was the appointment of a pro-crypto SEC chairman Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner.

    On April 22, he was sworn in at the SEC, and he promised to give top priority to establishing a fair and adequate regulatory framework for digital currencies.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 25, 2025 - 13:40
    Swiss National Bank Head Rejects Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 25, 2025 - 13:34
    537,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resistance Approaches
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Was Never Coupled With Anything: Max Keiser
    Swiss National Bank Head Rejects Bitcoin
    537,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resistance Approaches
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD