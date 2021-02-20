Bitcoin Breaks Above $57,000, Printing New All-Time High

Bitcoin has scored another all-time high, reaching $57,000 after hitting $54,500 on Friday

The world’s largest digital currency, BTC, has printed a new all-time high, rising above the $57,000 price mark on the Kraken exchange.

Image via TradingView

Institutions and celebrities are pushing Bitcoin above $57,000 resistance

Bitcoin is rushing North as more Tesla has allocated over $1,5 billion in Bitcoin and MicroStrategy has raised over $1 billion in convertible notes to invest in BTC.

On Friday, Bitcoin surged above $54,500, reaching a new price peak. Apart from surging interest from financial institutions, interest towards Bitcoin has been spotted among celebrities, such as US rappers and, in particular, Gene Simmons, the legendary frontman of the KISS rock band who has gone into Bitcoin, ADA, XRP and other cryptocurrencies recently.

Besides, on Friday, Bitcoin’s market cap surged above the $1-trillion level.

Bitcoin has become 8th largest asset

On February 19, Bitcoin’s market capitalization value surpassed $1 trillion USD, totalling $1,043,728,092,298 at press-time, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency now sits at the top-eight spot of assets with the largest market cap. It has left behind such global giants as Tencent, Tesla, Facebook, Alibaba, etc.

Image via companiesmarketcap