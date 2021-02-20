ENG
RU

Bitcoin Breaks Above $57,000, Printing New All-Time High

News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 12:33
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin has scored another all-time high, reaching $57,000 after hitting $54,500 on Friday
Bitcoin Breaks Above $57,000, Printing New All-Time High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The world’s largest digital currency, BTC, has printed a new all-time high, rising above the $57,000 price mark on the Kraken exchange.

BTC_ATH_57000_09_08
Image via TradingView

Institutions and celebrities are pushing Bitcoin above $57,000 resistance

Bitcoin is rushing North as more Tesla has allocated over $1,5 billion in Bitcoin and MicroStrategy has raised over $1 billion in convertible notes to invest in BTC.

On Friday, Bitcoin surged above $54,500, reaching a new price peak. Apart from surging interest from financial institutions, interest towards Bitcoin has been spotted among celebrities, such as US rappers and, in particular, Gene Simmons, the legendary frontman of the KISS rock band who has gone into Bitcoin, ADA, XRP and other cryptocurrencies recently.

Besides, on Friday, Bitcoin’s market cap surged above the $1-trillion level.

Related
Bitcoin Scores New All-Time High of $54,500

Bitcoin has become 8th largest asset

On February 19, Bitcoin’s market capitalization value surpassed $1 trillion USD, totalling $1,043,728,092,298 at press-time, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency now sits at the top-eight spot of assets with the largest market cap. It has left behind such global giants as Tencent, Tesla, Facebook, Alibaba, etc.

6489_09_9876
Image via companiesmarketcap
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Prepared to Pay USD to DOGE Whales If They Dump Their Coins
News
02/15/2021 - 10:31

Elon Musk Prepared to Pay USD to DOGE Whales If They Dump Their Coins
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Suddenly Touches $50,400, Adding $1,500
News
02/16/2021 - 12:42

Bitcoin Suddenly Touches $50,400, Adding $1,500
Yuri Molchan
article image Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End
News
02/17/2021 - 14:45

Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End
Yuri Molchan