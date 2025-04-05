Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano, the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is anticipating a moving average crossover. A death cross, a bearish pattern that often signals a potential bearish trend, seems imminent based on the indications presented on the daily chart.

Advertisement

A death cross occurs when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of an asset's market price falls below the 200-day SMA. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of the Cardano's spot price appears on track to cross below its 200-day SMA in the coming days, the first of this major indication in 2025.

Right now, Cardano's 50-day SMA is at $0.74 and falling, indicating a potential crossover with the 200-day SMA at $0.734. The impending crossover indicates that short-term momentum, represented by the 50-day SMA, is underperforming the long-term average.

Cardano has steadily declined since reaching highs of $1.19 on March 2 following the initial announcement of a strategic crypto reserve, aided by a broader sell-off in the crypto markets sparked by macroeconomic concerns.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Cardano was trading up 2.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.647, having recovered for two days in a row following its April 2 drop.

The crypto market slightly eased in the early Saturday session as investors considered the week's macroeconomic developments. On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed faces a "highly uncertain outlook" and hence will wait before further rate moves.

What's next?

While technical indicators such as the death cross can provide insight into anticipated market movements, they may not be reliable predictors. In truth, the chart pattern merely reflects the nature of price action during the last 50 days. It does not guarantee future moves might follow in the same direction.

However, for Cardano, an intriguing scenario is seen as it moved afterward relative to the nature of the cross-over.

The most recent of such occurred in November 2024 when Cardano formed a golden cross. A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross and indicates potential bullish momentum. Cardano rallied in the weeks that followed, hitting a multi-year high of $1.32 in early December 2024.

The last occurrence of a death cross in May 2024 saw Cardano decline to lows of $0.277 in the months that followed before entering a consolidation range.