Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 15:30
    Intriguing scenario seen for Cardano
    Advertisement
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is anticipating a moving average crossover. A death cross, a bearish pattern that often signals a potential bearish trend, seems imminent based on the indications presented on the daily chart.

    Advertisement

    A death cross occurs when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of an asset's market price falls below the 200-day SMA. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of the Cardano's spot price appears on track to cross below its 200-day SMA in the coming days, the first of this major indication in 2025.

    Right now, Cardano's 50-day SMA is at $0.74 and falling, indicating a potential crossover with the 200-day SMA at $0.734. The impending crossover indicates that short-term momentum, represented by the 50-day SMA, is underperforming the long-term average.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: This Crash Wipes Out Millions of Fake Assets, Buy Bitcoin
    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano has steadily declined since reaching highs of $1.19 on March 2 following the initial announcement of a strategic crypto reserve, aided by a broader sell-off in the crypto markets sparked by macroeconomic concerns.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Cardano was trading up 2.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.647, having recovered for two days in a row following its April 2 drop.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Holds $0.68: What's Next for Price?
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 16:21
    Cardano (ADA) Holds $0.68: What's Next for Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The crypto market slightly eased in the early Saturday session as investors considered the week's macroeconomic developments. On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed faces a "highly uncertain outlook" and hence will wait before further rate moves.

    What's next?

    While technical indicators such as the death cross can provide insight into anticipated market movements, they may not be reliable predictors. In truth, the chart pattern merely reflects the nature of price action during the last 50 days. It does not guarantee future moves might follow in the same direction.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 5
    Sat, 04/05/2025 - 13:15
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, for Cardano, an intriguing scenario is seen as it moved afterward relative to the nature of the cross-over.

    The most recent of such occurred in November 2024 when Cardano formed a golden cross. A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross and indicates potential bullish momentum. Cardano rallied in the weeks that followed, hitting a multi-year high of $1.32 in early December 2024.

    The last occurrence of a death cross in May 2024 saw Cardano decline to lows of $0.277 in the months that followed before entering a consolidation range.

    #Cardano News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 15:15
    83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 15:00
    31.83 Trillion Shiba Inu Making Money, but There's Catch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means
    31.83 Trillion Shiba Inu Making Money, but There's Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD