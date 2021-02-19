Bitcoin Scores New All-Time High of $54,500

The world’s biggest digital currency has stepped over the $54,500 level, printing a new all-time high

Bitcoin keeps rising, now surging above the $54,000 resistance line and reaching the $54,500 level on the Binance exchange.

The massive inflows of cash into Bitcoin from major financial institutions are pushing the flagship cryptocurrency further North.

Earlier today, it was reported that the business intelligence behemoth MicroStrategy raised over $1 billion to invest in Bitcoin.

Elon Musk has also explained his choice of Bitcoin for Tesla, saying that it is a slightly “less dumb form of liquidity compared to fiat”.

Besides, Bitcoin has officially reached a $1-trillion market cap level.

Earlier today, BTC hit a new peak level of $53,000.