Bitcoin Scores New All-Time High of $54,500

News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 16:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
The world’s biggest digital currency has stepped over the $54,500 level, printing a new all-time high
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin keeps rising, now surging above the $54,000 resistance line and reaching the $54,500 level on the Binance exchange.

The massive inflows of cash into Bitcoin from major financial institutions are pushing the flagship cryptocurrency further North.

BTC_54500
Image via TradingView

Earlier today, it was reported that the business intelligence behemoth MicroStrategy raised over $1 billion to invest in Bitcoin.

Elon Musk has also explained his choice of Bitcoin for Tesla, saying that it is a slightly “less dumb form of liquidity compared to fiat”.

Besides, Bitcoin has officially reached a $1-trillion market cap level.

Earlier today, BTC hit a new peak level of $53,000.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

