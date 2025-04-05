Advertisement
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 15:45
    XRP has piqued retail interest, mirroring speculative appetite in crypto market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading near $2.14, up 3.22% in the last 24 hours. Since its loss on April 2, XRP has rebounded and is on track for its third consecutive day of gains.

    Analysts' perspectives on what happens next for XRP vary. Some suggest a potential rise to the $2.50-$3 range. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, if XRP can stay above the key $2 level, a 30% move toward the channel’s upper boundary at $2.60 could be next. Conversely, another potential scenario is that XRP may continue to trade within a range bounded by its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $2.36 and $1.83, respectively.

    In a significant move for XRP, U.S. crypto behemoth Coinbase Institutional said on Friday that it had submitted a filing to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch XRP futures contracts.

    What on-chain data suggests

    According to Glassnode, XRP has had a 490% increase in address activity and an almost doubling of its realized cap, indicating aggressive retail interest.

    Since the 2022 cycle low, the quarterly average of daily active XRP addresses has increased by 490%, compared to only 10% for Bitcoin. This sharp contrast shows that XRP has piqued retail interest, mirroring speculative appetite in the crypto market.

    While Bitcoin and XRP have performed similarly, trading at about 5x to 6x up their lows, the journey has been fundamentally different. XRP traded largely sideways until December 2024 before experiencing an explosive surge higher, a price pattern more consistent with retail-driven speculation.

    During this surge, XRP's realized cap nearly doubled, from $30.1 billion to $64.2 billion, reflecting a substantial inflow of capital. Notably, about $30 billion of this rise came from investors who deployed capital in the last six months, highlighting the short concentration of the retail-led rally.

    However, this capital influx has started to slow down since late February 2025, indicating a potential cooling in speculative appetite.

    #XRP News

