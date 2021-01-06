Bitcoin Breaks Above $36,000, Reaching New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin isn't getting tired of setting new all-time highs, with the $36,000 level now being conquered
Bitcoin Breaks Above $36,000, Reaching New All-Time High
Bitcoin surpassed $36,000 for the first time at 20:49 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency is already up 25 percent this month after surging nearly 300 percent in 2020.   

Bitcoin
