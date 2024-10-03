Advertisement
    Bitcoin All-Time High Loading Despite Bearish Pressure, Predicts Analyst

    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin appears to be on verge to hit new all-time high this month
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 14:44
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The road to a new all-time high (ATH) is filled with a plethora of obstacles for Bitcoin (BTC). From geopolitical issues to monetary policies and socioeconomic hurdles, a major price breakout looks like a far-fetched idea. This is a serious concern especially in the month of October, also known as "Uptober" in the crypto community.

    October is a crucial month for the Bitcoin price, and if history is any guide, BTC has usually performed pretty well at this time of year. However, the first three days of October have been discouraging so far. As expected, the crypto community was quick to change its expectations, as they have renamed their so-called favorite month to "Rektober."

    While Bitcoin's price performance has been on the bearish side so far, some analysts are still believing in the "Uptober" theory. For instance, renowned analyst Jelle has shared his positive Bitcoin price prediction. He still believes that a notable price breakout is in the cards for the largest cryptocurrency on the market.

    New ATH in October?

    Jelle took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell his 91.9K followers that all is not lost for Bitcoin. He explained that bull market summers are typically choppy in nature. The analyst said that this year has also been the same so far. By "choppy," he means a period of consolidation and consistent price dips after a brief period of rallies. However, Jelle gave his followers good news.

    He said that the Bitcoin price historically breaks out of the consolidation range in the second or probably the third week of October. If this happens, there will be no debate, and October will finally be crowned as "Uptober," or the best month for the market. In concluding his analysis, Jelle mentioned that if this historic pattern repeats itself, then the market is going to witness a new all-time high for Bitcoin later this month.

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

