    Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump Shared by SHIB Executive

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team member revealed when she expects crypto gains to start showing this 'Uptober'
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 11:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The SHIB marketing lead known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the Shiba Inu army to calm down likely worries about the current “Uptober” not being quite “up” when it comes to the crypto market.

    Lucie shared a market rule which, she believes, ensures that even if “Uptober” this year started on a quite a bearish note, it does not necessarily mean that it will continue going in the same direction. This rule covers not only “Uptober” but the way things work on the market for traders in general.

    "Market rule #1," here's when "Uptober" gains likely to come

    Lucie shared “market rule #1.” This rule underscores the controversial nature of market forces, which are often contrary to traders’ and investors’ expectations: “Market rule #1: It will pump the second you sell OR It pumps the moment you don’t expect it.”

    Lucie then dropped a line about “Uptober,” which is considered to be bullish as bull markets in the history of Bitcoin have started this month. Lucie stressed that even if “Uptober” does not push prices up straight away, it is likely to do so later on to surprise market players.

    The second part of Lucie’s tweet says: “#Uptober isn’t a 30-day event—it’s the month of surprise gains!”

    Shibarium game goes live in Web3 beta

    In a separate tweet, Lucie spread the word that the much-awaited Web3 version of the Shiba Eternity game has been launched in beta. Users who hold Shiboshi, Sheboshi and Shiba Eternity NFTs can access it already: “The Web3 Beta is live and running smoothly.”

    “After months of development, testing, and community feedback, the Shib Games team is ready to show you what they’ve been cooking up,” Lucie proudly tweeted.

    The SHIB executive shared that this is a complete upgrade of the game. Visual improvements have been made, gameplay mechanics upgraded and, overall, the whole gaming experience here has been overhauled. Lucie teased: “Expect something fresh, dynamic, and totally revamped.”

    The update also included some bug fixes. Among them were the persistent game freezes noted in the past, animation issues and security glitches.

    Besides, Lucie promised that in October some new features will be added, such as competitive tournaments and a new in-game shop where one can buy “all kinds of Shiba-themed goodies.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

