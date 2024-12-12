BitAngels Fuels Web3 Fundraising With Live Networking

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched back in 2013, BitAngels, a major investor networking initiative, is unlocking new opportunities for in-person events in various regions across the globe.

BitAngels investor initiative advances in-person Web3 networking

BitAngels, a decade-long game-changing initiative in the cryptocurrency fundraising landscape, was introduced in 2013 by digital industry veterans Michael Terpin and David Johnston.

From the onset of its activity, BitAngels has been creating a thriving and passionate ecosystem where battle-tested blockchain entrepreneurs can raise funding from blue-chip VC teams to propel innovation and growth in Web3 and beyond.

BitAngels’ founders were tasked with building a platform that would bring together the best of both worlds – the global reach of digital native networks and the irreplaceable value of face-to-face connections.

As BitAngels teams demonstrated multiple times, the depth of trust and connection that can be established via short in-person pitching sessions is sufficient not only to complete the next round of funding but also to produce a stellar long-term and trustworthy collaboration between different classes of investors and founders. The organization's commitment to in-person networking events sets it apart from others in the blockchain investment space.

For entrepreneurs in the segment of digital assets, BitAngels’ pitching events offer a rare opportunity to present their visions, accomplishments and roadmaps directly to potential investors for new rounds, gauging immediate reactions and receiving invaluable feedback.

In general, BitAngel's long-term vision is focused on establishing the connection between the worlds of modern technology and new-gen instruments for fundraising.

BitAngels and StratEx collaboration sets new industry standards

A prime example of BitAngels' impact on the Web3 ecosystem is the recent success story of StratEx, an innovative DeFi protocol that attended its first BitAngels pitching competition in Bangkok during Thailand Blockchain Week.

StratEx’s Head of Business Development Jack Hartley delivered a compelling presentation that captured the attention of discerning audience members and judges alike. The presentation, along with a heavy dose of authenticity and a star-studded team of Web3 entrepreneurs with successful track records in Web3, earned StratEx first-place honors.

StratEx is just one of many fledgling projects that have received early-stage recognition and opportunities to gain financial support and form key connections at a BitAngels pitching competition.

As was showcased at dozens of BitAngels events, while online platforms can facilitate initial introductions, the nuances of body language, the energy of spontaneous discussions and the trust built through personal interactions are as unique as they are powerful.

As such, BitAngels address critical challenges for Web3, i.e., the lack of quality events that stress investing connections, limited opportunities for in-person interaction, a lack of fresh VC capital inflow in the most volatile market phases and so on.

BitAngels’ unique approach rapidly advanced the organization to the forefront of the blockchain investment scene, connecting projects and developers of cutting-edge non-custodial DeFi protocols with elite investors. Leveraging conventional pitching competitions that rewarded winning technologies and founders based on merit, BitAngels changed the Web3 investment game for good.

Besides direct funding and consulting support, a new generation of entrepreneurs were able to engage in networking sessions and gained valuable insights about the hottest trends in Web3 tech, community management, marketing, regulation and so on.

A clutch of well-performing DeFi and GameFi protocols across various blockchains have taken their baby steps at BitAngels’ networking sessions, conferences and pitch competitions.