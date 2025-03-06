Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 19:09
    Former Binance boss has shared his take on the largest Bitcoin ETF on its 1-year anniversary
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF's $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Changpeng Zhao, who co-founded the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, and was its CEO until late 2023, also known as CZ, has taken to his account on the X platform to comment on the progress made by Bitcoin ETFs.

    He named one particular spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund run by the BlackRock giant. CZ commented on a tweet which revealed how much BTC BlackRock holds at the moment. That is a mammoth amount of Bitcoin worth $54,256,865,292, according to the data provided by Arkham Intelligence.

    CZ called BlackRock’s ETF IBIT the “fastest-growing ETF in history,” adding that it is only a year old (launched in the middle of January 2024). “Just starting,” the crypto influencer stated.

    According to a recent tweet by the @lookonchain analytics X account, today, BlackRock’s IBIT experienced inflows of $38.9 million (432 BTC). The adjusted data from this source names a slightly smaller equivalent of BlackRock’s Bitcoin holdings - $51.57 million.

    Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust saw a slightly smaller inflow of 412 BTC worth $36,452,878. These two the only ETFs with inflows today. The others have faces significant outflows. Fidelity saw zero inflows and so did Ark Invest ETF. Bitwise lost 76 Bitcoins, Invesco Galaxy and Grayscale lost marginal 9 and 8 BTC. The largest outflows hit Valkyre Bitcoin Fund – minus 670 Bitcoins worth $59,306,711.

