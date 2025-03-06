Advertisement
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 18:42
    This marks a major breakthrough for state-level SBR bills that so far have struggled to gain traction
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    The Texas Senate has just voted in favor of a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill (SBR). The bill (SB21) has passed in a 25-5 vote. 

    This marks a significant breakthrough for state-level SBR bills after some other states rejected them in quick succession.       

    Senator Charles Schwertner has stated that Bitcoin has proven itself to be "the most preferred because of its limited supply and adaptability."

    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    The SB21 bill, which was originally filed on Feb. 12, stipulates that the reserve would be funded from appropriations, revenues as well as donations. It does not set a specific investment limit. 

    It allows investing in Bitcoin or an altcoin that has a market capitalization of at least $500 billion. 

    Overall, more than 20 states have already introduced state-level SBR bills.  

