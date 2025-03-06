Binance's CZ Issues Critical Security Call to Crypto Industry

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, frequently known as CZ, has addressed his millions of X followers to comment on the recent situation faced by Binance after the Bybit exploit, where billions of dollars worth of Ethereum were stolen.

He issued a crucial call to the whole crypto space about the cybersecurity of exchanges.

Binance faces $3.9 billion weekly inflows after Bybit hack

The Chinese account of Binance on the X platform shared that, recently, the exchange faced a massive inflow within a single week: $3.971 billion. That was 10x more than the other top nine exchanges received in total over the same period. Those exchanges received roughly $396.83 million. DefiLlama provided data on this.

The report stated that “market funds flow into Binance during uncertain times.” The massive inflow mentioned above took place in the week after Bybit suffered a brutal hack when a massive $1.4 billion in Ethereum were drained as the hacker tried to launder the stolen Ethereum.

According to an X post published by analytics account Lookonchain on March 4, the unknown hacker managed to launder all of the $1.4 billion in Ethereum s/he had stolen, which is 499,395 ETH.

"Security first": CZ says

For comparison, Binance’s monthly inflow in February constituted $5.323 billion (almost the same as within that single week), while the remaining top nine trading platforms saw $1.229 billion come in. From them, one of the largest exchanges, Bitfinex, saw an inflow of $768.19 million.

Over the past year, the net inflows of Binance surpassed $3 billion in six months, and in November last year, they reached $9.2946 billion. That was a record high set by Binance in 2024.

Commenting on this tweet, CZ stated: “Security first.” The last time Binance was hacked (and that does not happen often) was Oct. 4, 2022. Back then, two million BNB worth roughly $570 million at the time were drained from the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge. It connected the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) and BNB Chain (BEP20).