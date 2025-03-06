Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ Issues Critical Security Call to Crypto Industry

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 13:17
    Binance cofounder has made important security statement, drawing community's attention
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Issues Critical Security Call to Crypto Industry
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao, frequently known as CZ, has addressed his millions of X followers to comment on the recent situation faced by Binance after the Bybit exploit, where billions of dollars worth of Ethereum were stolen.

    He issued a crucial call to the whole crypto space about the cybersecurity of exchanges.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 10:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve
    Top Trader Says XRP Is Still Facing Major Bearish Pattern
    Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why US Needs Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Delivers Grim Volume Signal, Bitcoin (BTC): Is it Trying to Break $90,000? Solana (SOL): Days Before Recovery?

    Binance faces $3.9 billion weekly inflows after Bybit hack

    The Chinese account of Binance on the X platform shared that, recently, the exchange faced a massive inflow within a single week: $3.971 billion. That was 10x more than the other top nine exchanges received in total over the same period. Those exchanges received roughly $396.83 million. DefiLlama provided data on this.

    Advertisement

    The report stated that “market funds flow into Binance during uncertain times.” The massive inflow mentioned above took place in the week after Bybit suffered a brutal hack when a massive $1.4 billion in Ethereum were drained as the hacker tried to launder the stolen Ethereum.

    According to an X post published by analytics account Lookonchain on March 4, the unknown hacker managed to launder all of the $1.4 billion in Ethereum s/he had stolen, which is 499,395 ETH.

    Related
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 11:17
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Security first": CZ says

    For comparison, Binance’s monthly inflow in February constituted $5.323 billion (almost the same as within that single week), while the remaining top nine trading platforms saw $1.229 billion come in. From them, one of the largest exchanges, Bitfinex, saw an inflow of $768.19 million.

    Over the past year, the net inflows of Binance surpassed $3 billion in six months, and in November last year, they reached $9.2946 billion. That was a record high set by Binance in 2024.

    Commenting on this tweet, CZ stated: “Security first.” The last time Binance was hacked (and that does not happen often) was Oct. 4, 2022. Back then, two million BNB worth roughly $570 million at the time were drained from the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge. It connected the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) and BNB Chain (BEP20).

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance #Bybit

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 12:32
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First Bitcoin Purchase in 7 Days
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 11:17
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance's CZ Issues Critical Security Call to Crypto Industry
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First Bitcoin Purchase in 7 Days
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD