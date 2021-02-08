Binance Struggling with Soaring Traffic, "Some Lags Observed" Because of Elon Musk

The largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is struggling with a massive wave of incoming traffic as Tesla announced purchasing a mammoth $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to add to its balance sheet.
The company's chief, CZ, took to Twitter to announce: "certain lags observed in some regions." Looks like Elon Musk and Tesla are to blame again.
This has already happened earlier this month, when Elon Musk announced that he is a Bitcoin supporter and that Bitcoin might be in for a massive adoption spread in the near future in the corporate world.
On that day, CZ tweeted that Binance was facing all-time highs in all directions: new accounts, new deposits, trades, etc.
This is the second time Elon Musk has disrupted Binance operations this year.
Earlier this hour, Bitcoin responded to Tesla's purchase by soaring to a new all-time high of $44,800.