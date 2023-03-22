Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 22

Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of Binance Coin (BNB) return to bullish trend by end of week?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, falling by 2.41%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) might have found the local bottom at $323.5. If the bar closes above this mark, the rise may continue to the middle of the channel, the area of $332-$334.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the recently formed support at $325. However, the native exchange coin might need more time to gain strength for a further move.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 21

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $330-$335 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is about to break the support level at 0.01150. If the closure happens near it, a sharp drop may lead to the test of the 0.01140 mark shortly.

BNB is trading at $329.5 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Close to $30K as Fed Stays the Course on Rate Hikes
03/22/2023 - 18:27
Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Close to $30K as Fed Stays the Course on Rate Hikes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Hits Desired 30% Price Increase: What's Next for It?
03/22/2023 - 17:00
XRP Hits Desired 30% Price Increase: What's Next for It?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Author of Bitcoin Globally Bestselling Book Rejects $1 Million per BTC Forecast, Here's Why
03/22/2023 - 16:35
Author of Bitcoin Globally Bestselling Book Rejects $1 Million per BTC Forecast, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan