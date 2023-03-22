Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 22

Original U.Today article

Can rate of Binance Coin (BNB) return to bullish trend by end of week?

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, falling by 2.41%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) might have found the local bottom at $323.5. If the bar closes above this mark, the rise may continue to the middle of the channel, the area of $332-$334.

On the bigger chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the recently formed support at $325. However, the native exchange coin might need more time to gain strength for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $330-$335 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is about to break the support level at 0.01150. If the closure happens near it, a sharp drop may lead to the test of the 0.01140 mark shortly.

BNB is trading at $329.5 at press time.