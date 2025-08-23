Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 14:21
    XRP surged to $3.10 as markets reacted to latest update in Ripple lawsuit
    Advertisement
    XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP saw a sharp surge toward the weekend as investors reacted to the latest development in the Ripple SEC lawsuit, which saw its official closure.

    Advertisement

    According to a recent update provided by James K. Filan as regards the Ripple lawsuit, the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal of appeals filed by both parties on Aug. 7 has been approved by the Second Circuit, marking the official close of the highly followed legal battle.

    The week had also been remarkable for the XRP Ledger ecosystem, in particular for the Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    XRP Must Grow: RSI Says So, Bitcoin (BTC): Catastrophic Signal? Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 in September?
    Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 14:15
    Ripple's RLUSD Makes History With Bullish Exchange's $1.15 Billion IPO
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    This week, Bullish announced that its historic $1.15 billion IPO would be settled in stablecoins, including RLUSD.

    Ripple has also signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI subsidiary SBI VC Trade, outlining a plan to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

    XRP returns above $3

    XRP surged from a low of $2.78 to $3.10 on Friday as markets were sent into frenzy mode after Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of a September rate cut in his address at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 15:47
    XRP Suddenly Set to Reclaim $3, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The move brought XRP above the daily SMA 50 at $3.01 again after it had declined beneath it earlier at the week's start.

    At press time, XRP was still sustaining above $3, trading up 8.54% in the last 24 hours to $3.03. XRP's trading volume has risen in tandem with the price rise, up 83% in the last 24 hours to $10 billion.

    Going forward, traders will watch if XRP will flip the daily SMA 50 at $3 once again into support to aim for a retest at recent highs of $3.38 and $3.66. A further drop below $3 might target the next major support at the daily SMA 200 at $2.46.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:06
    Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 13:49
    875% Dogecoin Liquidation Imbalance, DOGE Price to Explode?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:21
    XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:06
    Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 13:49
    875% Dogecoin Liquidation Imbalance, DOGE Price to Explode?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all