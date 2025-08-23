Ethereum in, Bitcoin out: Historic 'Flippening' Happens in ETFs

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency spot ETF investors are bringing new liquidity to Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. Yesterday, over $287 million was injected amid an 11% Ether price upsurge. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs are bleeding, being in the red for six days in a row.

Bitcoin spot ETFs: Six days in red

U.S. Bitcoin-based spot ETFs are under pressure the past days. Since Aug. 15, 2025, the total value of all spot ETFs on Bitcoin (BTC) plunged by $1.75 billion. The session of Aug. 19 was the most devastating with $523 million being erased in 24 hours, data says.

BlackRock's IBIT is responsible for almost $200 million withdrawals, followed by Fidelity's FBTC and ARK Investments' ARKB products.

Advertisement

The total net assets for U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs sit at $150.23 billion. With a $1.3 billion decline in this metric, BTC spot ETFs are on track to close their most bearish month since February 2025.

At the same time, Bitcoin's (BTC) price remained relatively stable, only losing 2.3% in the last seven days. This might be a signal of investors reallocating their funds.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $114,900, being down by 2.4% in the last 24 hours on major spot trading platforms.

Ethereum ETFs logged their second-biggest monthly inflow

At the same time, catalyzed by the hotly-anticipated Ethereum (ETH) price ATH, Ethereum-based spot ETFs are blooming. In yesterday's session, they registered a decent $287.6 million liquidity inflow.

This inflow pushed the total August 2025 growth over $2.45 billion. That being said, Ethereum (ETH) has already secured the second most bullish month for its ETFs.

BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH account for the lion's share of yesterday's session. With new liquidity, Ethereum spot ETF segment allocated $26.55 billion in total assets. Two weeks ago, this metric reached $21 billion.

Ethereum's (ETH) price stabilized at $4,741, being 3.6% up in the last 24 hours.