Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum in, Bitcoin out: Historic 'Flippening' Happens in ETFs

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 14:49
    Investors might be moving funds to Ethereum ETFs as second cryptocurrency sets new ATH
    Advertisement
    Ethereum in, Bitcoin out: Historic 'Flippening' Happens in ETFs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency spot ETF investors are bringing new liquidity to Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. Yesterday, over $287 million was injected amid an 11% Ether price upsurge. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs are bleeding, being in the red for six days in a row.

    Bitcoin spot ETFs: Six days in red

    U.S. Bitcoin-based spot ETFs are under pressure the past days. Since Aug. 15, 2025, the total value of all spot ETFs on Bitcoin (BTC) plunged by $1.75 billion. The session of Aug. 19 was the most devastating with $523 million being erased in 24 hours, data says.

    BlackRock's IBIT is responsible for almost $200 million withdrawals, followed by Fidelity's FBTC and ARK Investments' ARKB products.

    Advertisement

    The total net assets for U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs sit at $150.23 billion. With a $1.3 billion decline in this metric, BTC spot ETFs are on track to close their most bearish month since February 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    XRP Must Grow: RSI Says So, Bitcoin (BTC): Catastrophic Signal? Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 in September?
    Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021

    At the same time, Bitcoin's (BTC) price remained relatively stable, only losing 2.3% in the last seven days. This might be a signal of investors reallocating their funds.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $114,900, being down by 2.4% in the last 24 hours on major spot trading platforms.

    Ethereum ETFs logged their second-biggest monthly inflow

    At the same time, catalyzed by the hotly-anticipated Ethereum (ETH) price ATH, Ethereum-based spot ETFs are blooming. In yesterday's session, they registered a decent $287.6 million liquidity inflow.

    This inflow pushed the total August 2025 growth over $2.45 billion. That being said, Ethereum (ETH) has already secured the second most bullish month for its ETFs.

    BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH account for the lion's share of yesterday's session. With new liquidity, Ethereum spot ETF segment allocated $26.55 billion in total assets. Two weeks ago, this metric reached $21 billion.

    Ethereum's (ETH) price stabilized at $4,741, being 3.6% up in the last 24 hours.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #spot Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:21
    XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:06
    Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum in, Bitcoin out: Historic 'Flippening' Happens in ETFs
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:21
    XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 14:06
    Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all