Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Bitcoin Fork Completes Halving

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BCH has completed its halving weeks ahead of BTC
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 8:03
    Biggest Bitcoin Fork Completes Halving
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by BTC.com, Bitcoin Cash, the biggest Bitcoin fork, completed its halving earlier this Thursday.

    Advertisement

    The controversial fork, which was launched back in August 2017, increased the block size to 32 megabytes, which was supposed to make it more efficient for payments. 

    The Bitcoin Cash fork experienced early success, with its price peaking at $3,324 in late December 2017. 

    However, the hype surrounding the fork quickly fizzled out due to low adoption and infighting.

    As of now, Bitcoin Cash is in 14th place by market capitalization, currently benign valued at $12.5 billion. 

    Related
    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box

    Despite a significant price rally, the Bitcoin fork is still down more than 83% from its current all-time high that was achieved over six years ago. For comparison, Bitcoin is currently trading slightly above the $66,000 level after previously peaking at $73,737 on March 14. 

    Roger Ver, the most famous Bitcoin Cash advocate, has largely faded into obscurity. However, he has not given up on his cause. He recently co-authored a new book called "Hijacking Bitcoin," which aims to dismantle the main narratives surrounding cryptocurrency. 

    The main event 

    In the meantime, the Bitcoin halving is expected to occur in just 16 days from now. The block subsidy will be reduced to just 3.125 BTC, putting more pressure on miners. 

    As reported by U.Today,  Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley recently predicted that this would be Bitcoin's most impactful halving event to date due to the sheer amount of supply being reduced in dollar terms. 

    Some analysts have predicted that the price of Bitcoin could potentially test the $80,000 level ahead of the upcoming halving event. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Cash News #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box
    2024/04/04 08:09
    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    2024/04/04 08:09
    Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/04 08:09
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phoenix App Revolutionizes Passive Income Opportunities in Decentralized Finance
    EigenLayer on Bitcoin, StakeLayer Announced The Pre-Sale Distribution
    VGX Foundation, Gala Games, and Genopets Partner to Bring VGX Token Rewards to Genopets Players
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Biggest Bitcoin Fork Completes Halving
    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box
    Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD