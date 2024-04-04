Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC's Gurbir Grewal recently defended the agency's enforcement actions against the crypto industry
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 6:01
    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a series of posts on the X social media network, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief lawyer, has once again taken aim at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following recent comments made by Gurbir Grewal, the agency's enforcement director. 

    Advertisement

    Grewal has pushed back against claims that the regulator is exceeding its authorities with enforcement actions while also "picking winners and losers" within the cryptocurrency industry. 

    The SEC official dismissed these accusations as "verbal gymnastics," arguing that the cryptocurrency industry simply is not willing to follow the same rules that apply to everyone else. He added that these pro-crypto arguments are simply meant to shift attention away from "real issues and risks" posed by the cryptocurrency industry.  "The federal securities laws apply equally to everyone. You don’t get your own rules," he added. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback

    In his remarks, Grewal also pointed to a recent Pew Research survey, which says that the majority of Americans who are aware of cryptocurrencies do not view the nascent asset class as safe or reliable. 

    Moreover, the SEC official has accused the cryptocurrency industry of targeting racial minorities with "predatory" inclusion tactics and disproportionally harming them during severe market crashes.   

    Grewal believes that the public should have confidence that bad actors will be held accountable by the SEC. 

    Get off your soapbox 

    However, Alderoty insists that the SEC has inflicted significant damage to itself as well as the broader industry due to its "misguided" anti-crypto policy. In order to fix it, it has to "get off its soapbox and own up to these truths."

    The top Ripple lawyer has also noted that the SEC has given up most of its claims in the case against his company. Furthermore, he has stated that the SEC has failed to come up with clear crypto rules for the crypto industry despite claiming the opposite.    

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    2024/04/04 06:17
    Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/04 06:17
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image $1 Trillion Ethereum L2 Valuation Predicted by VanEck
    2024/04/04 06:17
    $1 Trillion Ethereum L2 Valuation Predicted by VanEck
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EigenLayer on Bitcoin, StakeLayer Announced The Pre-Sale Distribution
    VGX Foundation, Gala Games, and Genopets Partner to Bring VGX Token Rewards to Genopets Players
    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Top Lawyer to SEC: Get Off Your Soap Box
    Solana (SOL) Beseiges $200 Price Mark, XRP About to Enter Recovery Mode, Cardano (ADA) Makes Comeback
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD