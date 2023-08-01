Beware: Cardano's SingularityNET Sees its SophiaVerse Twitter Hacked

Tue, 08/01/2023 - 16:18
Vladislav Sopov
Malefactors managed to compromise account of SophiaVerse, metaverse platform of Sophia The Robot
Supporters of SingularityNET (AGIX) artificial intelligence ecosystem should be super cautious: its pioneering metaverse and GameFi venture has had its Twitter account hacked. Malefactors are posting suspicious links to Japanese art and claim that they enjoy doing "devious things."

Sophia's metaverse by Cardano-linked SingularityNET loses its Twitter account: See warning from devs

According to the official statement shared by the teams of SingularityNET and its DAO, the main Twitter account of SophiaVerse, a metaverse and gaming platform associated with Sophia The Robot, has been compromised.

Right now, the entities are busy recovering the account. Developers highlight that users should be cautious while browsing through the hacked account and avoid interacting with its posts.

So far, the malefactors have not posted any demands or messages to the victims. Instead, they renamed the account, published a couple of images associated with traditional Japanese art form manga and some absurd phrases in broken English.

As we can guess from some posts, the hackers enjoyed the very process of attacking, so the financial motivation was not the dominating one for them.

All content associated with Sophia The Robot and the activity of SophiaVerse has been deleted permanently.

Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live

As covered by U.Today previously, Sophia The Robot became popular in the global cryptocurrency community thanks to the collaboration of its creator SingularityNET with the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem.

SOPH token drops by 22% in no time, AGIX also affected

In particular, SingularityNET became mainstream during the euphoria around AI tokens in early Q1, 2023. Its token AGIX posted triple-digit gains in days.

As the community received information about the hack (which allegedly happened earlier today, on Aug. 1, 2023), the price of SOPH, the native coin of SophiaVerse, started plummeting.

In a few hours, it dropped from $0.23 to $0.18. In the same period, the price of SingularityNET's asset AGIX also fell by 2%.

