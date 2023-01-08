Cardano's AGIX Token Up 60% on This Specific Narrative

Sun, 01/08/2023 - 12:25
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
This Cardano token grown tremendously thanks to artificial intelligence narrative
Cardano's AGIX Token Up 60% on This Specific Narrative
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SingularityNET's native token, AGIX, has grown by almost 60% in recent days. The platform, which is a decentralized marketplace for artificial intelligence services, operates on two networks at once: Ethereum and Cardano. The token performs a number of functions on the platform as a means of payment, voting and rewards.

AGIX to USD by CoinMarketCap

The token's price has risen from $0.043 to $0.075 in just the last couple of days, and its fully diluted market cap is still under $142.4 million, putting it at the very bottom of CoinMarketCap's ranking of the top 200 cryptocurrencies.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live

Artificial intelligence and crypto

AGIX owes its rapid growth at the beginning of the year to the artificial intelligence narrative, reborn at the end of 2022 with the emergence of all sorts of mass solutions like ChatGPT. Of course, SingularityNET is not the only project from this specific sector to have experienced a rise in interest, resulting in double-digit percentage price increases.

In the last 24 hours, the sector's market capitalization has risen 10.42% to $1.67 billion, with trading volume up 74.23% to $358.6 million in total. In addition to AGIX, The Graph (GRT), Fetch AI (FET), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and Numeraire (NMR) tokens showed big moves.

Related
Ripple CTO Responds to XRP-Hating AI Chatbot

Obviously, the breakthrough of AI services in an entertaining way into social networks has been an undeniable success and the trend will continue. However, it is equally obvious that the ability to create a stunning picture from a couple of words is only a small percentage of the capabilities of neural networks and AI.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Jim Cramer Just Issued Urgent Crypo Warning - Is It Too Late?
01/08/2023 - 16:51
Jim Cramer Just Issued Urgent Crypo Warning - Is It Too Late?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Team Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group
01/08/2023 - 15:24
Shiba Inu Team Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8
01/08/2023 - 14:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk