Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live

SingularityNET platform is now seamlessly interoperable with the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network

High-performance blockchain Cardano (ADA) receives decentralized two-way token bridge to its long-term partner, AI innovator SingularityNET.

Cardano (ADA) now seamlessy bridged to SingularityNET: details

According to the official statement released in SingularityNET social media channels, its core native token AGIX is now seamlessly interoperable with Cardano's first asset, ADA.

As explained by community enthusiasts, two tokens on different blockchains (Ethereum and Cardano) can interact with each other through a purpose-made bridge.

The two teams have been collaborating since Q4, 2020; SingularityNET even considered "dumping" the largest smart contracts hosting Ethereum (ETH) as its techical basis.

The newly launched bridge has been undergoing stress tests since December 2021; starting from today, it is avaliable for general public usage in Ethereum and Cardano mainnets.

Bringing blockchain and AI closer: What is SingularityNET?

SingularityNET is known as the first-ever decentralized blockchain-based marketplace focused on experiments with artificial intelligence.

The platform stays behind the development and maintenance of Sophia The Robot, the most ambitious humanoid product so far.

Together with Cardano (ADA), it also develops and promotes robotic nurse Grace, who speaks English and Korean and can be used for both general healthcare and eldercare.