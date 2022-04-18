Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live

News
Mon, 04/18/2022 - 16:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
SingularityNET platform is now seamlessly interoperable with the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network
Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

High-performance blockchain Cardano (ADA) receives decentralized two-way token bridge to its long-term partner, AI innovator SingularityNET.

Cardano (ADA) now seamlessy bridged to SingularityNET: details

According to the official statement released in SingularityNET social media channels, its core native token AGIX is now seamlessly interoperable with Cardano's first asset, ADA.

As explained by community enthusiasts, two tokens on different blockchains (Ethereum and Cardano) can interact with each other through a purpose-made bridge.

The two teams have been collaborating since Q4, 2020; SingularityNET even considered "dumping" the largest smart contracts hosting Ethereum (ETH) as its techical basis.

Related
AI Firm Behind Robot Sophia Partners with Cardano, Plans to Dump Ethereum

The newly launched bridge has been undergoing stress tests since December 2021; starting from today, it is avaliable for general public usage in Ethereum and Cardano mainnets.

Bringing blockchain and AI closer: What is SingularityNET?

SingularityNET is known as the first-ever decentralized blockchain-based marketplace focused on experiments with artificial intelligence.

The platform stays behind the development and maintenance of Sophia The Robot, the most ambitious humanoid product so far.

Related
Cardano to Power Humanoid Robot Nurse Named Grace

Together with Cardano (ADA), it also develops and promotes robotic nurse Grace, who speaks English and Korean and can be used for both general healthcare and eldercare.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Terra Soars 9%, Outstripping Other Top Coins
04/18/2022 - 20:28
Terra Soars 9%, Outstripping Other Top Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image VanEck CEO Doesn’t Expect Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Anytime Soon
04/18/2022 - 18:58
VanEck CEO Doesn’t Expect Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Anytime Soon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Top Whale Buys 223 Billion SHIB, DOGE Creator Predicts $1 DOGE, ETH Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/18/2022 - 16:18
Top Whale Buys 223 Billion SHIB, DOGE Creator Predicts $1 DOGE, ETH Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina