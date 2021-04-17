Popular Game Streamer TimTheTatman Seeks to Enter Crypto, Asks for Elon Musk’s Help

Popular YouTube and Twitch streamer wants to learn about crypto and embrace it after Elon Musk’s recent tweet

Friday’s foggy tweet of Elon Musk “everything to the moon!” has made the crypto community think that Tesla CEO is again shilling cryptocurrencies.

Popular game streamer TimTheTatman has asked Elon’s opinion about what crypto he should acquire for a start.

Elon Musk’s turned into a crypto influencer

The world’s richest person, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has published another tweet about going “to the moon”.

While this phrase is often used by crypto fans about crypto prices soaring, and Musk has himself sent his favourite Dogecoin to the moon in his tweets, this time he simply tweeted: “Everything to the moon”.

Judging by the comments to the tweet, the crypto community took this as another attempt to shill the meme-coin DOGE, which surged over 400 percent this week. 100 percent of this rally took place after the tweet Musk published on Thursday about “DOGE barking at the moon”.

This pushed the coin to a new all-time high of $0.298. On Friday, the coin stormed back into the top-5 list on CoinMarketCap first time since 2016.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.31, sitting on the spot 7.

TimTheTatman seeks to buy crypto, asks Musk for guidance

Game streamer from YouTube and Twitch, with 3.22 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million on Twitter, TimTheTatman has commented on Musk’s “everything to the moon” tweet, asking for recommendation as to what crypto he should obtain.

Musk has not replied to this, he never shares any particular advice about crypto, limiting himself to foggy tweets about DOGE and tagging Bitcoin in his Twitter bio from time to time.

Earlier, U.Today reported that several experts called for a new type of regulation that would prohibit influencers like Elon Musk to manipulate markets with their tweets.

They pointed out that Musk “can enrich himself in one tweet” and that he had manipulated markets of DOGE, GameStop and Bitcoin.