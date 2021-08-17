Bank of China Shuts Down 11 Crypto Trading Companies

News
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 09:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
People's Bank of China is going after illegal cryptocurrency trading companies and websites
Bank of China Shuts Down 11 Crypto Trading Companies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shenzhen branch of the People's Bank of China is going after illegal forex and cryptocurrency trading companies and has shut down 11 companies that are working in the trading and financial industry or with digital assets, Cnstock reports.

The subgroup of the People's Bank of China formed a list of 46 targeted investigation companies. The regulator was looking forward to pursuing any company that provides illegal financial services.

Part of the investigation was a crackdown on illegal transactions of virtual currencies and online speculation of foreign currencies. The branch has shut down 11 companies that were suspected of carrying illegal cryptocurrency speculation or trading affairs. In addition to cryptocurrency trading websites, forex and stocks trading online companies were also hit by the regulator.

Related
Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Up 57% Since June

Part of the campaign's goal was the establishment of a "precision education" for private investors that will lead to the profiling of customers and the organization of personalized risk prevention and educational programs.

The Chinese government is looking to take the lead in delivering financial digital services for capital projects. China Merchants Bank will carry out projects and online businesses that will allow citizens of China to use foreign exchanges. In addition to regulation of private financial companies, commercial banks will also face mandatory implementation of various services developed by the Central Bank.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
08/17/2021 - 11:33
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
08/17/2021 - 11:21
NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
08/17/2021 - 09:58
Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan