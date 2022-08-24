BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH

Baby Doge Coin boasts increase in its holder count, while its community continues to burn large amounts of these BSC-based meme coins

Twitter account @babydogeburn_ has announced that the 232nd-ranked token, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), has reached a new milestone regarding its overall number of holders.

Besides, another astonishing amount of these canine coins has been sent to dead-end wallets over the past 24 hours. Nearly half of the total supply of BabyDoge has now been burned.

Massive BabyDoge burn occurs

According to a recently published tweet by the @babydogeburn_ user, in the past 24 hours, the community of this BSC-based canine token has managed to remove a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge from the circulating supply, sending them to unspendable "inferno" wallets.

The Twitter user specified that, so far, a comprised 198,559,701,264,492,704 BabyDoge coins have been sent to dead-end wallets, which is slightly over 47% of the total supply. The latter constitutes 420,000,000,000,000,000 BabyDoge.

BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's

More good news for the BabyDoge army is that the holder count of this coin keeps growing constantly. According to another recent tweet from the aforementioned source, the total number of BabyDoge holders has exceeded 1,608,600.

Reaching this milestone, BabyDoge has surpassed another popular meme token (but built on the Ethereum chain and trading in the top 15), Shiba Inu. Recently, SHIB's holder count has reached 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker.

Earlier this month, BabyDoge was listed on leading crypto exchange Poloniex. Prior to that, the coin was added as a payment option by FCF Pay and NOWPayments platforms. On Aug. 15, the blockchain launched its own testnet.

Whales keep buying Shiba Inu and then selling it

WhaleStats on-chain data tracker has spread the word that over the past 24 hours, the 100 largest whales on the Ethereum chain have grabbed $17 million worth of Shiba Inu. This is equal to 1,291,793,313,069 Shiba Inu meme coins.

According to recent data, whales are now holding $119,787,272 in SHIB. This indicates that the top Ethereum investors have again sold a massive chunk of SHIB, this time worth $37.3 million.