Less Than 24 Hours Before Baby Doge Testnet Launch

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 12:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Baby Doge team is preparing to launch its testnet later today
The team of BabyDoge meme cryptocurrency, a copycat of Dogecoin based on the BNB Chain, has announced through its Twitter account that, in less than 24 hours, it will launch a testnet, as promised last week.

Upcoming testnet launch

Five days ago, the coin's team stated that the swap protocol was complete and the launch would take place on Aug. 15. The new protocol of Baby Doge promises a feeless swap of tokens, as well as staking and yield farming.

At the time of this writing, BabyDoge is ranked 230th on the CoinMarketCap scale and trading at $0.000000001677.

A week ago, in a tweet that announced the upcoming launch of the testnet, it was stated that 100 people who retweeted would join the team of beta testers.

$24 Million in SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Regains 1st Place Among Assets

BabyDoge holder count surges

In the meantime, @babydogeburn_ account tweeted that another large portion of BabyDoge tokens had been burned, i.e., locked in wallets from which they cannot be withdrawn or otherwise spent.

According to the source, a total of 952,493,425,331 BabyDoge tokens were burnt. However, due to the aforementioned low price of BabyDoge, this amount of meme tokens is evaluated only at $1,583.

Meanwhile, the holder count of the cryptocurrency is growing. Today, it has reached a new milestone of 1,603,575.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

