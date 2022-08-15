Less Than 24 Hours Before Baby Doge Testnet Launch

Baby Doge team is preparing to launch its testnet later today

The team of BabyDoge meme cryptocurrency, a copycat of Dogecoin based on the BNB Chain, has announced through its Twitter account that, in less than 24 hours, it will launch a testnet, as promised last week.

We are less than 24 hours away from test net going live! #BabyDogeSwap pic.twitter.com/CrEsop6trt — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) August 15, 2022

Upcoming testnet launch

Five days ago, the coin's team stated that the swap protocol was complete and the launch would take place on Aug. 15. The new protocol of Baby Doge promises a feeless swap of tokens, as well as staking and yield farming.

At the time of this writing, BabyDoge is ranked 230th on the CoinMarketCap scale and trading at $0.000000001677.

A week ago, in a tweet that announced the upcoming launch of the testnet, it was stated that 100 people who retweeted would join the team of beta testers.

BabyDoge holder count surges

In the meantime, @babydogeburn_ account tweeted that another large portion of BabyDoge tokens had been burned, i.e., locked in wallets from which they cannot be withdrawn or otherwise spent.

According to the source, a total of 952,493,425,331 BabyDoge tokens were burnt. However, due to the aforementioned low price of BabyDoge, this amount of meme tokens is evaluated only at $1,583.

Meanwhile, the holder count of the cryptocurrency is growing. Today, it has reached a new milestone of 1,603,575.