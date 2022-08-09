BabyDoge Spikes up 20% Amid Potential Major Crypto Exchange Listing

Tue, 08/09/2022 - 14:30
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
BabyDoge spikes big just on announcement
BabyDoge Spikes up 20% Amid Potential Major Crypto Exchange Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency BabyDoge is trading 20% on the upside from the market opening, as opposed to the rest of the market. This is probably due to a teaser of an important announcement published by the project's official Twitter account earlier in the day. Many BabyDoge owners are pinning their hopes on the long-awaited inclusion of the coin in the listing on one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance.

Is Babydoge really about to be listed on Binance?

Given that BabyDoge is based on the Ethereum network, where the famous BabyDoge multi-quadrillion burning occurred, the main network of the project is Binance BNB Chain (ex-BSC). Being built on this network, BabyDoge, due to the strong popularity of the project, regularly appeared on various media and news focused exclusively on BNB Chain-based projects. These accounts sometimes reported BabyDoge burning another quadrillion, or put the coin on the list of the most actively discussed on the social networks, or just wrote about the success of the project at this stage. At the same time, BabyDoge itself has not yet been included in the quotation on Binance.

At the same time, one can recall the words of the head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, that the main parameter that a cryptocurrency must have in order to be listed is the presence of a large number of people involved in trading with it. Given the number of holders (1.6 million) and the increased activity of Binance-affiliated media with regard to BabyDoge, perhaps this major announcement promised to the BabyDoge army today will really be able to finally bring closure to the issue.

#BabyDoge
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley
08/09/2022 - 19:23
These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/09/2022 - 16:08
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9
08/09/2022 - 15:52
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk