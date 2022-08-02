BabyDoge Coin Listed on This Major Exchange: Details

Tue, 08/02/2022 - 13:49
Tomiwabold Olajide
Meme token added another major exchange to its roster
The cryptocurrency listing bot has sounded an alert on the listing of meme cryptocurrency BabyDogeCoin (BabyDoge) on the Poloniex exchange, with the meme token adding another major exchange to its roster.

In July, BabyDogeCoin went live on Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay after a poll was conducted on its listing, making it possible for companies of any kind to accept BabyDoge as payment. The payment gateway, NOWPayments, has also indicated support for use of BabyDoge as payment. The meme cryptocurrency is also supported by exchanges such as OKX, Cointiger, MEXC and others.

Amid this, users continue to clamor for the listing of BabyDoge on Binance. The U.S. had hinted at new listings for August, stating: "New month = new listings coming your way. What crypto projects should we consider next?" Baby Doge Coin enthusiasts took advantage of this post to continue their clamor for its listing on Binance.

BabyDoge price

At the time of publication, BabyDoge was changing hands at $0.000000001317, down 2.35% in the last 24 hours. There is a total supply of 420 quadrillion Baby Doge Coins with 115 quadrillions currently circulating.

"Doges" received attention in the past day as Elon Musk tweeted about his son, Little X, "loving Doges." The billionaire and Tesla CEO posted "X loves Doges" after he shared a picture of himself and cute little X. He also posted a video showing X playing with several Shiba Inu dogs.

Meanwhile, the burning of BabyDoge continues at a steady pace as 1 quadrillion BabyDoge worth $1.3 million has just been burned, according to BscScan reports.

