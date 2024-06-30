As BlockDAG Sets Bar High In 2024, Shiba Inu’s Price and Binance Coin’s Volume Are Aiming High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Coin’s trading volume is rising despite sharp price drops. Shiba Inu’s price outlook seems cautiously optimistic, even after a recent 32.7% fall. BlockDAG stands out this year with the growth on the market and introduction of new technologies.

Shiba Inu Going Through Correction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is increasingly tracking Bitcoin (BTC). When BTC fell below $63,000 after a 7% drop, Shiba Inu’s price faced a correction in June. SHIB now trades around $0.000017. This downward trend could become an opportunity, though some analysts remain hopeful. Despite SHIB’s drop, analysts foresee a possible rally. Yet, the path will be long for Shiba Inu.

Binance Coin Trading Volume Rises Amid Declines

Binance Coin (BNB) recently saw a steep price drop, now around $644, much lower than recent highs, signaling a correction. The 4-hour chart shows a price below the EMA, indicating a bearish outlook. The MACD hints at recovery, while the RSI is at a neutral 47.43.

Despite this, Binance Coin’s trading volume keeps increasing. However, given the technical indicators and market sentiment, Binance Coin’s future seems volatile. CEO Richar Teng remains optimistic, predicting BNB could reach $847 by year-end.

BlockDAG Is Going Through Surge

BlockDAG introduces cutting-edge DAG technology, is surpassing its rivals. In a few months, BlockDAG has attracted enough attention to increase their user base in a major way.

BlockDAG’s innovation in solving the blockchain trilemma boosts confidence. Its 4-month vesting period prioritizes long-term gains over short-term profits, shielding investors from extreme market volatility and ensuring sustained ROI.

