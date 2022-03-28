Arby's Wants to Offer Virtual Food in Metaverse

Arby's, an Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered fast food sandwich restaurant chain, has filed trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in order to become part of the Metaverse.

Image by @joshgerben

Its filings indicate that it plans to offer virtual food and beverage products. The company also intends to operate a virtual restaurant that will feature both virtual and actual goods. The virtual restaurant will also feature home delivery, according to one of the trademark's applications.



Arby's already has some fearsome competition in the Metaverse. As reported by U.Today, McDonald's, the biggest fast-food chain in America, filed a series of similar trademark applications in the U.S last month, revealing its intention to offer virtual food and operate a virtual restaurant online under its brands.