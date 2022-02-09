McDonald's Plans to Enter Metaverse with Virtual Restaurant

McDonald's plans to operate a virtual restaurant, according to its new trademark applications

Fast-food behemoth McDonald's is apparently drawing up plans to become part of the metaverse, according to the company's recent trademark applications.

The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

The world's largest restaurant chain has filed ten applications to offer virtual goods and beverage products in the form of downloadable media files that will contain non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Chicago-headquartered company is preparing to operate a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods.

McDonald's also plans to organize various entertainment events, including concerts, in the metaverse, according to one of the trademark filings.

As reported by U.Today, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, recently nudged the fast-food behemoth to accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, promising to eat a McDonald's Happy Meal on television.McDonald's also started trolling the cryptocurrency community in the wake of the crypto crash that took place in January.