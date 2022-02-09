McDonald's Plans to Enter Metaverse with Virtual Restaurant

Wed, 02/09/2022 - 16:53
Alex Dovbnya
McDonald's plans to operate a virtual restaurant, according to its new trademark applications
Fast-food behemoth McDonald's is apparently drawing up plans to become part of the metaverse, according to the company's recent trademark applications.

The world's largest restaurant chain has filed ten applications to offer virtual goods and beverage products in the form of downloadable media files that will contain non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Chicago-headquartered company is preparing to operate a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods.

McDonald's also plans to organize various entertainment events, including concerts, in the metaverse, according to one of the trademark filings.        

As reported by U.Today, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, recently nudged the fast-food behemoth to accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, promising to eat a McDonald's Happy Meal on television. 

McDonald's also started trolling the cryptocurrency community in the wake of the crypto crash that took place in January.   

