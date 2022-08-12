Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Bitcoin Could Hit $300,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

During his recent appearance on CNBC, American investor Anthony Scaramucci suggested that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket as high as $300,000.



At this point, it wouldn't matter whether one bought the cryptocurrency at $20,000 or $60,000, according to Scaramucci.



Scaramucci believes that the flagship cryptocurrency will be able to reach the uber-bullish price target within the next six years.



It is worth noting that the investor's price calls should be taken with a grain of salt given that he predicted that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by the end of 2021 due to growing demand from financial institutions.



Now that BlackRock has pushed deeper into crypto with a new trust that lets investors gain direct Bitcoin exposure, Scaramucci feels somehow vindicated.



