Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Bitcoin Could Hit $300,000

Fri, 08/12/2022 - 14:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
It won't matter at what price you bought Bitcoin if cryptocurrency surges to $300,000, according to Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Bitcoin Could Hit $300,000
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his recent appearance on CNBC, American investor Anthony Scaramucci suggested that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket as high as $300,000.

At this point, it wouldn't matter whether one bought the cryptocurrency at $20,000 or $60,000, according to Scaramucci.

Scaramucci believes that the flagship cryptocurrency will be able to reach the uber-bullish price target within the next six years.

It is worth noting that the investor's price calls should be taken with a grain of salt given that he predicted that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by the end of 2021 due to growing demand from financial institutions.

Now that BlackRock has pushed deeper into crypto with a new trust that lets investors gain direct Bitcoin exposure, Scaramucci feels somehow vindicated.

One of SkyBridge Capital's funds was forced to

Related
Date of Ethereum Merge Has Been Revealed
In late July, Scaramucci admitted that placing a big bet on Bitcoin was a mistake in the short term. However, the investor remains bullish on the largest cryptocurrency in the long term.

Scaramucci recently opined that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive rate hike policy by the end of the year, which would help push Bitcoin higher.

The former White House advisor has repeatedly compared buying Bitcoin to buying shares of Amazon during the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s.

In May, Scaramucci revealed that he took a large position in Algorand (ALGO). During the interview, Scaramucci said that his firm also likes Solana.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12
08/12/2022 - 16:19
BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/12/2022 - 16:16
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details
08/12/2022 - 16:09
Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide