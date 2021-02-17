ENG
RU

Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End

News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 14:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund, US financier Scaramucci, believes that Bitcoin is likely to surge to $100,000 by the end of 2021, here's why
Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End
Cover image via www.facebook.com

Prominent U.S. financier with a net worth of $200 million, who is also the head of SkyBridge Capital and SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund created in December 2020, has told CNBC's Squawk Box why he expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by the end of this year.

Bitcoin may skyrocket due to the supply and demand issue

That financier, Anthony Scaramucci, believes that the world's flagship cryptocurrency may reach a mammoth $100,000 by the end of 2021 due to the supply and demand situation.

There is a fixed supply, he explained, and very hard demand from financial institutions. He pointed out that MicroStrategy has just issued $900 worth of debt in securities to add more Bitcoin to its already impressive BTC stash.

Scaramucci's fund holds over half a billion USD in Bitcoin. He warned, however, that individual investors may want to be cautious, but overall he is bullish on BTC this year.

6483_09
Image via Twitter

Related
BREAKING: MicroStrategy Plans to Add $900 Million to Its Bitcoin Trove

Nouriel Roubini slams Bitcoin as it soars to a new all-time high

Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini, also known as Dr. Doom for foreseeing the mortgage securities crisis of 2008-2009, talked to Bloomberg about Bitcoin earlier today.

He bashed the world's largest crypto, explaining its sudden rise to $51,600 this morning by heavy market manipulation and pump and dump schemes at work.

He again opined that Bitcoin is a bubble, it is not a store of value or means of exchange, it is highly volatile and that "The Flintstones had better monetary systems than Bitcoin."

Earlier today, Bitcoin printed a new all-time high of $51,600 after surging above the $50,000 level twice on Feb. 16.

At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency is sitting at $51,000 on Binance, as per a chart from TradingView.

#Bitcoin #Nouriel Roubini (Dr. Doom)
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Cryptocurrency Tweets
News
02/11/2021 - 06:13

Elon Musk Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Cryptocurrency Tweets
Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Incorporates Yearn.Finance Trust as YFI Soars to $45K
News
02/11/2021 - 19:10

Grayscale Incorporates Yearn.Finance Trust as YFI Soars to $45K
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP
News
02/13/2021 - 10:34

Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP
Yuri Molchan